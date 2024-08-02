Fog and smog covers the Huntsman Cancer Institute and other buildings located on the benches of Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. As of early Monday, Salt Lake City ranked 26th in the world for worst air quality.

How exciting to be hosting the Olympics again! I happily clicked on the article “Utah’s decade of opportunity: The ripple effect of hosting the 2034 Winter Olympics” to see what to expect during the next 10 years and gradually became more and more disappointed, as I didn’t find a single mention of the Salt Lake Valley’s worst attribute for outdoor sporting events: air quality. Not one single mention of what we can do to improve the trajectory of the health of our air to ensure the health of all the athletes and visitors to our state.

This is the perfect opportunity to make changes for the better. I will certainly be praying for better air, but I will also be praying for our leaders to finally have the sense to acknowledge the climate crisis that exists in the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas and finally have the guts to actually do something about it.

Hannah Glade

West Jordan, Utah