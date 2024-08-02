Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson speaks during a press conference about a new Salt Lake County human services, homelessness and criminal justice reform action plan outside of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2024.

I applaud Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox for supporting her with her recent collaborative efforts to tackle homelessness and reform the criminal justice system, particularly following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on homelessness. The announcement of a new mental health receiving center as an alternative to incarceration for individuals in crisis marks a significant stride toward compassionate governance.

As a documentary filmmaker who has experienced homelessness for nearly 20 years while investigating homelessness issues across the country, I’ve personally seen the immense challenges that vulnerable populations encounter. Wilson’s initiative demonstrates compassion and sets a standard for other cities. By prioritizing proactive measures and compassionate policies, they lead toward a more inclusive society.

Their commitment to dignified solutions for the homeless and their efforts to reform criminal justice practices are commendable. This initiative upholds the rights and dignity of every individual within our community. Wilson and Cox deserve recognition as trailblazers in homelessness reform. Together with their allies, they set a standard for others to follow. Their dedication to compassionate governance inspires cities nationwide.

I urge other cities and counties to adopt similar initiatives, ensuring that we collectively strive towards a society where we treat every person with dignity and compassion.

Eric P. Moseley

Richmond, California