Utah election officials are in the midst of extensive planning for this year’s general election in November. Voting begins in mid-October, just over two months from now. As we approach the general election, voters should feel confident in the rigorous work put in by their election officials to conduct fair, accurate and secure elections. With a spotlight on election integrity, headlines warning of foreign attempts to influence our elections and the threat of violence raised by the horrible attempt on former President Trump’s life, I expect and welcome voters’ questions and concerns. I want to assure all voters that wherever they live, they can count on election officials in their communities to ensure their vote is safe this year.

It’s important that voters understand who election officials are and how we do our jobs. Many people assume elections are overseen by far-off people in D.C. or state capitals who don’t know our local areas or communities. The reality is the opposite: Every community is served by local election officials like me, typically at the municipal or county level, who have deep roots where we serve. You might see us at church, or cheer on the same school football team, or our kids might be in the same Scout troop. We choose public service because we care deeply about our community.

The purpose of an election official is simple: We uphold the U.S. Constitution and all state and federal laws, and we ensure elections are fair, secure and accurately reflect the will of voters. Free and fair elections are the foundation of our republic, and I am proud of the role our office plays in safeguarding elections and ensuring citizens’ voices are heard.

In addition to our commitment to democracy, election officials also undergo rigorous training to learn the laws governing our work, improve our procedures and ensure voting is as accessible and secure as possible. We spend months training and preparing for Election Day. Furthermore, our profession abides by Standards of Conduct that bind us to oversee elections fairly and impartially, be transparent with voters, and work to build understanding and trust in our work.

Election officials work hard, act professionally and uphold the strictest standards of impartiality. I hold politically conservative values, like most people in my county, but I hang my partisan hat up before I arrive at work. Myself and election officials I know around the state and country, regardless of their party, approach our jobs the same. We know we can’t just do an “OK” job; we have to do everything so well that there’s no doubt whatsoever in our work, and voters can have the same confidence we do that our vote matters.

It’s important to me that Utah voters understand this as they read, hear and watch election coverage. As we approach the general election, criticism and scrutiny of elections will increase. New AI deepfake technology, combined with social media, can easily allow bad actors to sow distrust in election processes. Amid all of this, local election officials are doing everything we can to carry out accurate, safe and secure elections. And we’re evolving with the times, too — in Weber County, where I serve, we’re training staff and preparing to be more intentional in identifying and countering AI-generated deepfake information.

Our commitment, more important now than ever, is that we will always be transparent with voters about our processes and the security of their vote. Meeting with people and answering questions is a big part of my job, and I routinely speak at political gatherings, churches and other civic organizations to build relationships between our office and those we serve. In an age where information moves rapidly, we have to proactively get accurate information to voters so they can be confident their vote counts.

If Utahns have questions or concerns about election processes or the integrity of their vote, I invite everybody to reach out to their local election official. They can answer questions and address concerns. Ultimately, it is our job not just to make elections happen, but also to make sure voters understand what we do.

Ricky Hatch, CPA, is the clerk/auditor for Weber County, serving since 2011. He is a nationally recognized advocate for best practices in election administration and security and testified before Congress in 2018 and 2021.