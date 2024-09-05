The Delta Center and the skyline in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Jazz owner Ryan Smith, city and county leaders want to redevelop to create a new shopping, residential and entertainment district that will connect City Creek Mall with the Delta Center.

As someone who was born and raised in Salt Lake City, I’ve had the privilege of experiencing life in various parts of the world — from vibrant cities across the U.S. to communities in Latin America. Yet, no matter where I’ve been, I’ve always felt a pull to return home — to downtown Salt Lake City. This isn’t just a location on a map; it’s where I grew up, experienced countless firsts, and where I’m now raising my own family. My connection to this city runs deep, shaped by the experiences that made me who I am today.

Because of this deep connection, I’ve taken the time to read the entire Capital City Revitalization Zone proposal, and the concerns it raises for me are hard to ignore. As someone invested in the future of our city, I believe we all need to be more informed on what’s at stake.

The proposed 0.5% sales tax increase over 30 years to fund a $900 million redevelopment project centered around the Delta Center may seem minor, but the burden on residents, especially lower-income families, is significant. We need to ask ourselves: Who truly benefits from this project? And at what cost?

Using public funds to support private enterprises is deeply troubling. With a $3 billion investment, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) stands to gain up to $900 million for this redevelopment, while the promised public benefits — like affordable housing and youth programs — remain vague and insufficient compared to the scale of public investment. The recent poll showing that the majority of Utahns oppose this sales tax increase is a clear signal that this issue extends far beyond just Salt Lake City, but it’s likely even more significant within the city itself.

Transparency and accountability are critical. The current agreement offers limited oversight with only twice-yearly reports, leaving too much room for interpretation and potential misuse of funds. This is our city’s future, and we deserve more frequent, detailed updates to ensure the project stays on track and delivers on its promises.

Moreover, the potential impact on local communities like Japantown is alarming. With the threat of gentrification and vague commitments to preserving cultural heritage, we risk losing the very essence of what makes our city unique.

Environmental concerns can’t be ignored either. The agreement’s weak language on sustainability falls short of our city’s commitment to protecting the environment. We need stronger, enforceable measures to ensure any development aligns with our values.

Lastly, the “non-relocation provision” for the NBA and NHL teams is not a guarantee. If these teams were to leave, Salt Lake City could be left with a costly, underutilized complex, still paying off the bonds.

In conclusion, while the idea of revitalizing downtown is appealing, we must approach this project with caution. The current agreement raises too many red flags. We need to demand greater accountability, transparency and fairness. This is our city, and its future should be shaped by us — the people who call it home.