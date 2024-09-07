Members of the Policy Project watch as Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson signs legislation for SB 205, the Policy Project's initiative to prevent child sexual abuse, at the University of Utah Bennion Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature unanimously passed Senate Bill 205, known as the Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Amendments. SB205 marks a significant milestone in Utah’s history and arrives at the perfect time, with kids headed back to school.

What does SB 205 do?

SB205 provides $1.5 million in funding for age-appropriate prevention education in Utah elementary schools. The bill allows the state to hire a primary provider to oversee prevention education, including outreach and reporting. It also allows schools to use other approved providers with the funding.

Raising awareness and preventing future abuse means parents and educators need to facilitate important conversations in their schools and homes. Introducing these topics at an early age is essential, given that 1 in 7 children in Utah experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. According to a 2022 research brief published by Saprea, the most vulnerable age group is 7-13 years old.

These numbers are alarming. However, the general Utah population remains largely unaware of the prevalence of child sexual abuse and its associated risks. A survey conducted last year by Utah State University’s Bolder Way Forward Utah program revealed that 65.4% of respondents — mostly parents — either disagreed (40.8%) or were neutral (24.6%) when asked if child sexual abuse was a problem in their immediate community.

Students themselves also lack education on what sexual abuse looks like and how to get help. In general, Utah students who had previously experienced sexual abuse said that they did not fully understand what was happening to them until they received prevention education. One fourth grade student shared, “They taught me how to listen to my feelings and who to tell. So I did.”

With abuse cases increasing and the ongoing lack of awareness, it’s essential to make sure sexual-abuse education is happening in Utah’s education system. Parents can contact their local elementary school today, ask if prevention education is being offered and request that state-approved education be provided to children, parents and staff. This collective effort is key to driving generational change.

What can you do?

And of course, parents need to have these conversations with their children. Improvement begins at home, and this is an area where progress is possible. While discussing these subjects might be challenging, it’s a necessary step in creating a safe space where children can learn and ask questions. Ultimately, parent relationships with children will have the most profound impact on preventing abuse.

Parents can utilize the homework and materials offered through the prevention education funded by SB205. We also recommend these additional resources to continue the discussion:

Raise is a free digital app that teaches parents how to navigate the challenges of today’s digital landscape while encouraging their children to develop healthy relationships with technology. To learn more or to download the app, visit joinraise.com.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah’s website and social media have resources for talking to children and signing up for abuse prevention presentations in classrooms or for community groups.

It is imperative to continue efforts to build a safer and more supportive community for Utah’s children — and the best way to start is to talk about it with families and schools. Thank you for being a part of this movement.

Chris Yadon is the managing director of Saprea. Jake Neeley is the executive director of the Malouf Foundation. LaurieAnn Thorpe is the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah.