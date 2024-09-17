International pop star Taylor Swift's Instagram post announcing her support of Kamala Harris for president was posted shortly after the presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Summer will soon be over, but the political heat remains high. Another controversial court decision, political debates and a high-profile endorsement require discussion of the impact on local politics.

In response to a Utah Supreme Court ruling, the Legislature held a special session to propose Constitutional Amendment D, which would restore their ability to alter citizen initiatives. District Judge Dianna Gibson declared it void because the Legislature failed to “accurately communicate the ‘subject matter’ of the proposed amendment to voters and to publish the text of the amendment in a newspaper in each county two months before the election.” Are the upcoming elections impacted?

Cowley: I would not bet the farm that the appeal to the Supreme Court succeeds. The same judges who made the original ruling restricting the legislature’s ability to change initiatives will not rule in favor of the legislature this go-around. Apparently, none of the ballot amendments met the constitutional requirement to publish in newspapers at least 60 days before the election. All could be void.

Using the Gibson decision, the UEA is already making moves to invalidate the language of Amendment A regarding earmarked funds for education. There is a significant likelihood that at least two measures on Utah ballots, regardless of how many votes are cast, will not be counted. This issue will make Utah political history.

Pignanelli: “I learned no detail was too small. It was all about the details.” — Brad Grey

Utah is competing very well with the national arena for an unprecedented (aka strange) election season. The Supreme Court’s historic ruling metastasized strong emotions regarding initiatives emanating from many community leaders across the political spectrum. Supporters and opponents of Amendment D were gearing up for a huge battle — then Gibson’s order was issued.

Until the Supreme Court rules on Gibson’s decision (likely upheld), the initiative controversy is frozen. However, as Renae notes, the problem regarding newspaper publication is impacting other constitutional measures. Opponents to Amendment A (restructuring public education funding) are considering action, as might others concerned with Amendments B and C.

Constitutional minutia of our founding 1895 document may be an unexpected campaign topic for legislators in the final days of the election. Strange indeed.

Utahns watched or heard about the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Spencer Cox, Rep. Brian King and Robert Latham. How will the debates impact local politics?

Cowley: I was texting one of my political gal pals this week, and we share the same unpopular opinion: Undecided voters in a presidential race are a myth. Most voters have already made up their minds, even if they don’t love the options in front of them. Political pundits call them double haters, those who aren’t enthusiastic about either candidate and will either vote based upon party or not vote at all. Polls show the presidential debate did not have a meaningful impact on voters’ preferences.

What was apparent in both debates is that Republican candidates are letting their opponents get under their skin. My advice: Stick to your winning issues.

Pignanelli: The primary purpose of a candidate in a debate is to establish the presence of leadership and a basic grasp of issues. Harris’ strategy included separating herself from President Joe Biden, promoting future plans and attacking Trump. She followed the plan and prevailed. Trump could have easily caused problems by continually asking why her plans were not accomplished in the last three years and targeting deviations from prior progressive stances. But he was too busy racing down the rabbit holes she created. Her perceived debate victory will help local Democrats shrug off the Biden drag.

The interesting element of the gubernatorial debate was the Libertarian Latham. A third party qualifying to be on the debate stage is a rare dynamic in local politics and posits many theories of electoral changes. The three candidates offered divisive but intelligent exchanges, the desired outcome of debates.

Popular singer Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. Will this have any impact in the presidential and local races?

Cowley: Are we living in a simulation, or is this actually a cat-centered political cycle? Childless cat ladies, claims of immigrants eating cats and an endorsement from the world’s most famous cat owner.

Swifties are infamous for their loyalty to Ms. Swift. Heck, they affectionately refer to her as “Mother.” More than 400,000 people clicked on the Vote.gov link in her post endorsing Harris. The truth is, clicks don’t equal votes; just ask Sen. Bernie Sanders. Swifties skew quite young and have very low voter turnout scores. Taylor’s endorsement was lackluster compared to her previous statements against Trump.

Hey, did you know Taylor Swift is actually from Pennsylvania, perhaps the most important battleground state? Yeah, it still won’t matter. Multiple surveys document that celebrity endorsements rarely impact elections.

Pignanelli: I am old enough to remember when “Swiftie” described an energetic person. Although I respect Swift’s artistic and entrepreneurial talents, her sanction will not move the needle — especially in the battleground states. But we all commend her political engagement.

Republican Renae Cowley is a political consultant, lobbyist, social media influencer and professional rodeo athlete. Email: capitolcowgirl@gmail.com. Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser who served as a Democrat in the Utah State Legislature. Email: frankp@xmission.com.