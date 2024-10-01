Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks outside the Chez What furniture store as he visits Valdosta, Ga., a town impacted by Hurricane Helene, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Latter-day Saint voters in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada could very well determine the outcome of this pivotal presidential election.

Latter-day Saint voters in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada could very well determine the outcome of this pivotal presidential election.

This tremendous responsibility could not be entrusted to a better group. Like our fellow Christians, we believe in the Bible, but we also treasure scriptures that instruct us to uphold the Constitution, fight against corruption, promote liberty and support candidates who will do the same.

When we’ve talked to Latter-day Saint members that claim they won’t vote for former President Donald Trump, it isn’t a policy disagreement, but rather a focus on their view of his personality, saying things like “he’s mean, he makes inappropriate comments,” etc. They can’t seem to look past his purported personality to see that we were better off under Trump’s policies. We all have faults. Why can they overlook Vice President Kamala Harris’ faults but not Trump’s?

Through our campaign for the U.S. Senate and receiving Trump’s endorsement, we’ve witnessed a Trump personality the media won’t portray. Whether interacting over the phone, at Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere, we both witnessed and heard firsthand accounts of numerous, unheralded examples of his generosity, love for family and unwavering devotion to our country and the Constitution. These experiences leave no doubt in our minds about wholeheartedly supporting his campaign.

In his conversations with us, he consistently asked about our family, exuding a positive hope for our country despite his own tribulations. On one occasion we spoke of how he worked tirelessly in 2018 to secure the release of one of our residents who was wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela, expressing a level of care and concern for an everyday American that is rarely exhibited by elected officials. His friends spoke about all the acts of generosity he displays for those who work with him and for the love and devotion he consistently demonstrates for his family. From his advisers, we heard about the incredible personal sacrifices he makes to be in public service, with the hope of a better nation for his children, grandchildren and all Americans as his only reward.

As for policy differences between Trump and Harris, they are not just notable, they’re striking.

Trump’s leadership brought us the 2017 tax cuts, delivering thousands of dollars in savings for families and eliminating hundreds of regulations. His energy policies lowered costs at the pump and for home utilities, while his unwavering strength on the world stage resulted in a period free from foreign conflicts. Plus, he nominated Supreme Court justices who interpret the Constitution based on original intent — not ones who legislate from the bench. These policies have enhanced freedom and prosperity for families across America, culminating in the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade. Throughout his presidency, Trump has bravely confronted entrenched corruption, battling the deep state and unfounded accusations with resolve.

As for Harris, she has consistently voted against tax cuts and even proposed taxing unrealized gains. She has overseen a foreign policy that has led to increased global conflicts, while simultaneously refusing to secure our own border. And, as the tie-breaking vote for the ironically named American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, she has directly contributed to skyrocketing inflation: the average cost of eggs up 118%, bread by 26%, electricity 30% and energy costs by 51%. Prices in nearly every sector of American life have surged due to her mismanagement. Voters must honestly ask themselves: “Is my family budget better off now than it was four years ago under Trump?”

For Latter-day Saints, Harris’ voting against Trump-nominated Supreme Court justices that have secured religious liberty is concerning. She also introduced the Do No Harm Act in 2019, which would have completely undermined religious liberty.

The evidence is clear: Trump’s policies are superior when it comes to promoting economic freedom, religious liberty and family values. This stark contrast is precisely why the Harris campaign and the media have attempted to frame this election as a selective contest of personalities. They want us to believe Trump is mean-spirited and unworthy of being called “presidential” — a portrayal that couldn’t be further from our experience.

As we approach this critical election, let’s stand firm in our convictions and vote with confidence. President Trump is a leader who fights for our values, upholds our freedoms and truly represents the interests of families across America.

Trent Staggs is the mayor of Riverton, Utah, and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Utah. Alisha Staggs is a former Mrs. Utah America and its current director. They are the proud parents of two children and active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.