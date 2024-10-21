Dana Perino, Fox News anchor and host and former White House press secretary who served under President George W. Bush, speaks during a symposium titled “Freedom of Speech: Improving Civil Dialogue on College Campuses” at the Caine Performance Hall on the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Many students have returned to college campuses this fall amid heightened tension. The violence unleashed by the war in the Middle East continues to reverberate far beyond the region. The resulting protests have, in some cases nationally, blurred the lines between legitimate free speech and outright antisemitism.

The eruption of protest has left many students wondering whether their voices can be heard through all the noise. As university administrators grapple with maintaining necessary order, a fundamental question remains: Can we protect free speech on campus while fostering an environment of respect?

That question was at the heart of a recent symposium co-hosted by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and Utah State University, where featured guest Dana Perino described the complexities of navigating her career from local TV news reporter to White House Press Secretary to her current post as a Fox News host and anchor. She recounted no shortage of moments when tensions ran high and the country grappled with profound challenges about its values.

Dana and fellow panelists Dean Joe Ward and Matt Whitlock reminded us that respectful debate is not only possible but necessary. They demonstrated that we can challenge ideas without silencing others and that candid conversations need not be cruel. As many campuses struggle with a toxic mix of fear, passion and polarization, this message is especially urgent.

Across the country, administrators have worked to manage protests that have too often spiraled into hostility. Universities have enacted new policies to contain the disorder, including by designating specific protest areas, imposing time limits, and restricting campus access. But these prophylactic measures only address the symptoms. Beneath them lies a deeper debate over the nature and bounds of free speech and who gets to decide which voices are heard.

Students, meanwhile, find themselves navigating an environment where expressing their ideas — or even attempting to have a balanced conversation — can result in discrimination. Others feel pressure to align with popular narratives or risk social ostracism. It’s created a growing culture of fear and self-censorship. This is not the open, inclusive environment that higher education is supposed to have — and that Utah State University seeks to foster. Universities should be places where all ideas, even the most uncomfortable ones, can be aired and debated.

Dana’s message to students was that free speech and civil discourse aren’t incompatible — they are essential partners in the mission of higher education.

But when university campuses are not an environment where differing views can thrive, they undermine that mission. It’s a problem that affects every student, regardless of their political leanings. And while time and place restrictions on protests might be reasonable and help manage the immediate disruptions, they won’t fix a culture where students feel afraid to speak their minds.

Universities need to be spaces where students learn to disagree civilly, or they risk becoming another echo chamber in our society. Our country thrives when people can engage in real, sometimes difficult conversations. It falters when we shut down those who think differently.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that the path forward requires a recommitment to the principles that make free speech so essential in the first place. Universities must stand firm against intimidation and work to create an environment where debate is not only permitted, but encouraged. Freedom of speech is meaningless when violence and intimidation drown out the chance for others to listen.

Dana Perino reminded us of this truth. It’s up to all of us — university leaders, policymakers and students alike — to ensure that when the future generations of students step onto campus, they find a place to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, disagree and even peacefully protest. Because the real test of a democracy isn’t how it handles consensus; it’s how it handles dissent.

Matt Sandgren is the executive director and a board member of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. A 15-year veteran of Capitol Hill, he served as a senior counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee and as Sen. Orrin Hatch’s chief of staff.

Devin Wiser is the vice president for government and external affairs at Utah State University. Previously, he led the Walker Institute at Weber State University and worked on Capitol Hill for a decade in various roles, including as deputy chief counsel for a committee and chief of staff to a senior member of Congress.