Governor Cox recently announced a bold new plan for Utah. His “Operation Gigawatt” sets a transformative vision for the state’s energy future. The goal is simple: double the state’s energy production.

But don’t let the simplicity fool you — this is perhaps the boldest vision put forward by any leader in America. While many other state capitals, and Washington, D.C., focus narrowly on emissions or efficiency, Governor Cox is thinking bigger. No one else has set their sights on doubling overall energy production.

And this forward-thinking approach could position Utah as the nation’s leader in energy and economic abundance.

Prosperity is energy intensive. The greatest advances in human progress — from the Industrial Revolution to the digital age — were built on abundant and affordable energy. Consider the rise of factories, which turned the tide on production and wealth in the 19th century, or the growth of the technology sector in the 21st century, powered by reliable electricity and access to data centers.

The same dynamic is true today. As artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing demand ever more power, those regions with abundant energy will lead in economic growth and innovation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers alone already consume 2% of the nation’s electricity, a figure that’s only expected to grow. With Operation Gigawatt, Utah is preparing to meet these demands head-on.

Critics might argue that expanding energy production is incompatible with environmental goals. But Operation Gigawatt redefines what environmental stewardship can look like. By investing in next-generation technologies like geothermal, nuclear and cutting-edge renewable energy, Utah can expand energy production while reducing emissions.

This kind of innovation isn’t theoretical — it’s practical. Geothermal and advanced small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) offer reliable, zero-emission power. Cox’s vision opens the door for Utah to become a testing ground for these emerging technologies, paving the way for cleaner power production that can scale nationally.

One of the most exciting possibilities lies in water management. Energy is essential for capturing, cleaning and reusing water. With abundant power, we could refill the Great Salt Lake, supplement stressed water supplies and safeguard our water resources for future generations. Far from being just about tech companies building new technologies, energy abundance could be the key to preserving Utah’s natural beauty while enabling sustainable agricultural and industrial growth.

Consider California’s ongoing struggle to balance water needs with its power grid. Desalination plants, water reclamation projects and other solutions all require substantial energy inputs. The same holds true for carbon capture, another technology that could benefit from abundant power. Operation Gigawatt could put Utah on the cutting edge of these advancements, addressing critical environmental challenges from a position of strength.

Beyond the immediate economic and environmental benefits, doubling energy production will transform the state’s competitiveness. With reliable, abundant energy, Utah could become the destination of choice for industries that require massive power inputs: AI research, manufacturing and logistics hubs. This isn’t just a win for the tech sector — it’s a win for every Utah family that depends on good jobs, affordable utilities and a vibrant local economy.

Governor Cox’s goal is not just a policy change; it’s a challenge to rethink what’s possible for Utah. Operation Gigawatt’s commitment to energy abundance can solve problems often assumed to be insurmountable. From powering AI innovations to addressing water shortages, this initiative sets Utah on a bold, visionary path unlike anything else.

Now, we need to make that vision a reality. We need policies that expand infrastructure, streamline regulations and promote investment in new generation capacity. This isn’t just about energy; it’s about Utah’s future. With Operation Gigawatt, we have a chance to set a new standard for what energy abundance can achieve — economically, technologically and environmentally.

The path to prosperity runs through energy abundance. And with Operation Gigawatt, Utah is poised to lead the way.

Josh T. Smith is the energy policy lead at the Abundance Institute in Salt Lake City. He writes an energy-focused newsletter, Powering Spaceship Earth.

Chris Koopman is the CEO of the Abundance Institute.