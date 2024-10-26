When people think of Utah, they often picture vast red rock landscapes, the Great Salt Lake and snow-capped mountains. What they may not realize is that Utah is becoming a leader in clean energy, demonstrating that an all-of-the-above energy approach isn’t just a talking point — it’s a reality.

The Beehive State understands the importance of a diverse energy portfolio. Last year, 20% of Utah’s electricity generation came from renewable resources like solar and geothermal. The state’s all-of-the-above approach doesn’t pit one form of energy production against another but instead embraces every available option, ensuring a robust power grid that can meet growing energy demands while protecting the environment.

And that’s not just good news for the environment. It’s also a win for the economy, as the clean energy sector in Utah accounts for over 43,000 jobs. The number of solar jobs alone in the state has grown to a total of 7,634. Last week, we saw these jobs in action in Clearfield, Utah, at a solar manufacturing facility contracted by PanelClaw, the largest provider of solar racking solutions and services for buildings.

PanelClaw’s products are contract manufactured in the United States for the U.S. market in similar facilities around the country. In Clearfield, we learned how these products go from American-made sheets of the steel to a meticulously crafted solar racking system, all thanks to American workers and supply chains.

As the president of the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) and the president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), we understand how important clean energy American manufacturing is for reducing global emissions, strengthening our energy security and growing our economy.

Our site visit coincided with Rep. John Curtis’ (R-Utah) 3rd Annual Conservative Climate Summit at the Utah Valley University. As founder and chair emeritus of the Conservative Climate Caucus, which now boasts a membership of over 85 House Republicans, Curtis has proven that conservatives have solutions to reduce emissions that are consistent with their values. He understands that addressing climate change and reducing emissions doesn’t require abandoning free-market principles or caving to radical environmental policies.

Much of the progress we’ve seen throughout the country is the result of clean energy tax credits that aim to boost energy production and manufacturing across the country, and Utah’s experience is a perfect example of how these incentives can jump-start new projects. For example, in part due to leveraging clean energy tax credits, PanelClaw has been able to expand its American manufacturing operations and establish the facility we visited in Utah, which created dozens of new jobs in the greater Salt Lake community.

Recently, we witnessed strong conservative support for clean energy incentives with a letter signed by 18 House Republicans, including Rep. Curtis, that stressed the ongoing investments and job creation spurred by the credits and the risk to local communities and economies if the credits were eliminated in future spending cuts.

Examples like these demonstrate that clean energy isn’t the exclusive domain of the left. In fact, supporting clean energy and efforts to reduce emissions are inherently consistent with policies Republicans support. It’s about promoting innovation, economic growth and American leadership. It’s about securing our energy future by using all the resources available to us, not just a select few. With leaders like Rep. Curtis at the helm, the Republican Party has an opportunity to redefine what it means to be pro-environment and pro-business.

It’s time for conservatives nationwide to follow Utah’s lead, embrace pragmatic solutions and prove that protecting our environment and promoting economic growth are two sides of the same coin.

Abigail Ross Hopper is the president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. Heather Reams is the president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.