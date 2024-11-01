A pen from the Utah County Elections Division is displayed during primary election voting held at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Elections are tough.

They’re not easy on those who run; they’re not easy on those who vote. But as citizens of the best state in the best country in the world, we have an obligation to uphold their outcomes — no matter who wins.

As a former county commissioner, governor and lieutenant governor, I was honored to oversee the administration of dozens of elections in our state. On Nov. 5, we will elect many of our fellow Utahns into high offices on both the county, state and federal levels. We will also elect our next president. Now that we have endured the heat of campaign season, I would like to pause and take a moment to provide some suggestions for how “We the People” ought to finish this election season.

In 2000, 2016 and 2020, groups from various political backgrounds contested the election results. Each one of their claims of widespread election fraud, rigging or outsized foreign influence has been discredited over time.

Election denialism isn’t new. Individuals and groups seeking to promote their own party organized to sow doubts and promote false theories that challenged the results of elections.

I believe that in Utah we should be better than this.

We must all commit, regardless of the election results, that we will not fall into the dangerous trap of election denialism. Political violence or threats against our neighborhood election poll workers, county clerks or the lieutenant governor are not acceptable and should be condemned, particularly when there is no evidence of fraud.

I encourage Utahns on Election Day to act as peacemakers and to be examples of how to interact with others with civility and respect as we exercise our right to vote.

The state of Utah, which has been referred to as the brightest star on our American flag, conducts our elections very professionally. We are fortunate to have safeguards and systems in place that ensure election results are reliable at the local and state level. I believe in the system because I know many of the people who are responsible for running it and I trust them to run our elections properly. Our state has consistently demonstrated how elections should be conducted.

I applaud our Legislature, state election office, county clerks and neighborhood volunteers for their willingness to consistently improve ballot access while improving efficiency and transparency during the tabulation process. As has been shown in previous years, our election laws provide a process that, when faithfully administered, is both strong enough to provide reliable results and able to promptly correct any mistakes that occur. Where improvements can be made, they should be made. If there are suggestions that anyone has to improve the process, reach out to your state legislator or your county clerk.

After serving as Utah’s 17th governor, I founded the Herbert Institute at Utah Valley University, and we have recently focused on election integrity. I directed our team to answer the questions that many are asking:

“Are our elections secure?”

“Can we trust the election system in Utah?”

“Are the voting numbers accurate?”

After extensive review and research on this issue, the report concluded, “We are fortunate to live in a state that we can say with confidence that our votes count, and the process for tabulating ballots is safe and secure.” (You can read the full report, “Voter Access and Ballot Security.”)

If you are still concerned about the security of our elections, I invite you to do the following:

First, please use a voting method that you feel confident in using. If you feel better voting in person, please do so.

Second, consider visiting the ballot processing center where mail-in ballots will be counted. The rigorous processes and safeguards our election workers follow may put your mind at ease. In Utah, we have employed some form of voting by mail for more than 30 years. We have had the benefit of good leadership and ample time to ensure we administer mail-in voting in an effective and accurate way.

Third, I would recommend, to those people who are able, to contact your county clerk and volunteer to be a poll watcher at your local polling location. This will give you firsthand experience with our democratic process in action. You can help ensure that our laws are followed, and that every effort is being made to keep our elections secure and accurate.

The strength of our democratic republic is measured not only by the governmental institutions we have but also by the trust that “We the People” have in those institutions. As Utahns, we have an obligation to participate in the sacred process of voting. And after we do, we must respect the outcome.

I urge you to make your voice heard by voting, and I urge you to peacefully and respectfully accept the results of the election, no matter who wins.