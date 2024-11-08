In today’s increasingly partisan environment, candidates, surrogates and commentators on both sides of the aisle continue to churn out bombastic rhetoric. Unfortunately, it seems this is only a symptom, not the illness.

It seems common in election cycles to invoke the opinions, both collectively and individually, of former senior military officials. While that trend troubles me for multiple reasons, I find it insightful to review the words of our first military official — George Washington. While an entire study could focus on his exposition of the threat of factions, in his farewell speech Washington warns against “the fury of party spirit … [and] the impostures of pretended patriotism.” It doesn’t require much imagination to recognize the prescience of his words.

But are “party spirit” or “pretended patriotism” another symptom? Or the illness?

Fundamental to that answer is Washington’s own description of his service. After citing the “relation which binds a dutiful citizen to his country,” he lamented being “reluctantly drawn” from retirement due to his fellow citizens’ trust. He then stated, “In the discharge of this trust, I will only say that I have, with good intentions, contributed … the best exertions of which a very fallible judgment was capable. Not unconscious … of the inferiority of my qualifications…” Washington finished by implying that he knew others thought more highly of him than he did.

Can you imagine a politician on either side today genuinely expressing a similar sentiment?

Long gone are the days of Eisenhower’s farewell, much noted for his military-industrial complex comments but absent recognition of other warnings. He opened by stating, “I wish the new president, and all who will labor with him, Godspeed … my official relationship with the Congress ends in a feeling, on my part, of gratitude that we have been able to do so much together.” Similarly gone are inaugural addresses like John F. Kennedy’s, which included the famous encouragement, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Can you imagine politicians today openly expressing gratitude for opposition colleagues or inviting constituents to be more concerned about others than themselves?

Having spent my military career flying fighter aircraft, we teach, train and debrief to determine the root cause of errors. While other causes may be compelling, at the root of today’s hyper-partisan engagement — so termed because I cannot, in good conscience, call it discourse — is a self-absorbed hubris devoid of the gratitude and statesmanship owed this great nation.

Too harsh? Perhaps. But the oath of office for military and elected officials alike implies no such self-serving motivation. And the vast majority of those I served with truly demonstrated a servant-warrior mentality, even if we all struggle to overcome hubristic and selfish tendencies sometimes.

So, if prideful selfishness is the illness, can a nation cure itself of such an ailment? For the sake of my five children and five grandchildren, I hope so.

Today’s society has become too individually focused. However, individual benefit necessitates individual responsibility, even accountability. All too often, the selflessness inherent in genuine leadership and sincere citizenship, whether expressed in the more current “pay it forward” mantra or the seasoned “duty to country” phrase, is only an afterthought.

Thus, the cure must include vectoring today’s rising generation away from societal self-centered tendencies and toward a perspective of gratitude and service. How?

We could drive a stronger sense of connection to country, and each other, through mandatory service. Not necessarily military service, but any service, including opportunities within our communities and beyond. Committing a year of early adulthood to any externally focused service — homeless shelters, food banks, Peace Corps, cleaning national parks or even serving in the military — leads to a more holistic perspective. Any service beyond self is likely to help create an attitude of gratitude, regardless of where each individual starts on the socio-economic spectrum. Simply being exposed to the circumstances of others’ lives may convince many in our society how truly blessed Americans are.

Admittedly, such service is not a new idea. However, as society descends further into partisanship, the timing of an idea that would bring together diverse groups of individuals, united in common causes, may be one of the few opportunities to shift the long-term trajectory of society toward the selflessness necessary to create the “all-important … permanency of [our] felicity as a people” for which Washington pled.

Perhaps selfless service is the cure we need.

Mike Biorn served 21 years as a U.S. Air Force officer, including multiple deployments, commanding in Iraq and serving at the Pentagon. The opinions expressed are his own.