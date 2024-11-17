People enjoy the sunlight as they hike in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Cities, towns and the state of Utah have been working hard to create trail networks that residents can access daily, not just on special occasions like National Take a Hike Day, Nov. 17.

As we celebrate National Take a Hike Day this November, we just wanted to remind you that you don’t need to visit a Mighty 5 to find a great trail. Cities, towns and the state of Utah have been working hard to create trail networks that residents can access daily, not just on special occasions.

For municipalities, investing in trails is a no-brainer.

Trails help residents relax, stay active and build community.

In Santa Clara, for example, our local Arboretum Trail offers residents and visitors a chance to experience not only the natural beauty of the black lava formations but also the diverse native plants and cacti that make our region so unique. This is a place where walkers, hikers and families can enjoy the outdoors while fostering a sense of pride and connection to the area.

Trails have an amazing power to bring people together. We’ve seen this firsthand by having Snow Canyon High School students and teachers paint a mural in the tunnel below Pioneer Parkway, a current work in progress on our trail system. The mural tells the story of Santa Clara’s history and transforms an everyday infrastructure piece into a beautiful community art installation. It’s not only a great visual landmark but also a way for local youth to leave their mark and engage with the community in a meaningful way.

Building and maintaining trail networks isn’t just about enhancing the quality of life for those who already have easy access to outdoor spaces — it’s also about ensuring that every Utahn can experience the outdoors.

Historically, location, affordability and access to transportation have made it difficult for some residents to enjoy the state’s natural beauty. But by building trails within cities and towns, we’re able to bring nature right to people’s doorsteps, breaking down those barriers to outdoor access.

And while we’re all about celebrating National Take a Hike Day, it’s worth mentioning that these municipal trails are opening new transportation options too — especially for Utahns who don’t drive. That’s been exciting, though not without its challenges. As more people use these paths for commuting, recreational cycling and walking, municipalities have had to get creative in how they keep everyone safe. In Park City, we have implemented speed limits on paved pathways to help increase safety for various transportation modes. Meanwhile, in Santa Clara, we are working on adding trail etiquette and rule signage to our most popular paths.

New trails and trail innovations can also take pressure off some of our most popular trails in the state.

As Utah’s population continues to grow, and as more people outside of our state learn about our awesome trails, trail usage inevitably increases. This increase often leads to overcrowding, long lines and a diminished experience for everyone. By developing new trails in cities and towns across the state, we can create more miles of trail to meet our outdoor demands.

Trail innovation can also create a better experience for users. Take Park City, for example. We have installed cameras at many of our trail head parking lots so people can “know before they go” when it comes to usage. This, along with dedicated parking areas at trailheads, has helped reduce congestion in residential neighborhoods while encouraging people to explore different trails or try alternate ways of getting to the trailhead.

The work being done across Utah to expand and improve trail networks is part of a larger vision for a more connected, healthier state. We’re excited by the many trail projects that have come to fruition due to partnerships between local governments and partnerships with the state through active transportation investment funding and Governor Cox’s Utah Trail Network initiative. As Utah continues to invest in trails, the state is becoming a place where there is a trail for every resident.

Whether you’re hiking in your own backyard or discovering a new trail in a neighboring town, there’s a path out there waiting for you. And in Utah, those paths are growing by the day.

So, go ahead — take a hike!