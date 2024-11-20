Two female Latter-day Saint missionaries approach a home in "Heretic," a new film in which Hugh Grant's character holds them captive in his house and attacks them and all religions with violence and words.

Misrepresentation of faith in media is more than hurt feelings and stigma. When faith is misrepresented in media, whether it be a Hulu series or a post on social media, the effect is broken communities and violence. Not to mention the aftermath which follows disinformation including hate speech and justification for society to continue “othering” people based on identity.

For example, misrepresentation of faith in media led to far-right protests in the U.K in August of this year. Three young girls were fatally stabbed at a dance class in Southport England and within hours, reports online falsely claimed the murderer was a Muslim immigrant. The following day, protestors tried to burn down the Southport Islamic Society Mosque but were met by local police force.

Protests broke out across the country, with protestors posting a list of places that would be attacked on social media, then gathering to attack mosques, businesses and a hotel where asylum seekers await final visa decisions. The pain and sorrow of families who lost their children in the Southport stabbings was only deepened by community unrest and misinformation. Muslims across England questioned their safety, went indoors early, or avoided travel completely out of fear of being attacked as protests continued for nearly a week following the knife attack.

The newly released film “Heretic,” which portrays the kidnap and murder of sister missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, could likewise have unintended consequences. In anticipation of the potential disinformation, the communications department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released caution in a formal statement sharing concern; “Some portrayals are fair and accurate, but others resort to stereotypes or gross misrepresentations that are in poor taste and have real-life consequences for people of faith.”

The statement continues, “we understand the fascination some in the media have with the Church, but regret that portrayals often rely on sensationalism and inaccuracies that do not fairly and fully reflect the lives of our Church members or the sacred beliefs that they hold dear.”

Members of the Latter-day Saint community have attracted the media spotlight for the vulgar depiction of missionaries in the Book of Mormon musical on Broadway and West End.

Critics of the film noted the verbose discussion of faith and opportunities for the missionaries to clarify their beliefs. But why were Latter-day Saints chosen as the depicted faith to begin with? Other proselytizing faiths are not crudely depicted in musicals or the murder victims in films. Why does it feel that faith is constantly on trial in the public square? Strengthening interfaith relations between the religious and secular must start with efforts to report with accuracy in the press and that is not mutually exclusive from speaking truth to justice.

What happened following the U.K. riots in Southport is a lesson for how the interfaith community and concerned citizens might respond to the misrepresentation of faith in media regardless the faith or belief depicted. Hundreds of people responded to the hate speech online and vandalism by physically surrounding mosques, forming large human rings of protection. When the wall outside the mosque in Southport was smashed down, locals began to rebuild it, sweeping debris from the streets and rallying around members of the community who were racially profiled for Arabic sounding names.

Counter-protestors gathered in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool and Hastings, holding banners saying “Fight Racism,” “Refugees Welcome Here” and other positive messages of solidarity. “This is what community looks like,” one individual reported. We can similarly combat online hatred with similar messages.

Confronting disinformation also requires another step of conflict transformation and requires active counter-protests from both citizens but also members of the media. In a phenomenal display of justice and courage following the Southport attack, Sky News facilitated a meeting between a mob leader and local Muslim in Hull. Amanj Jamil, an asylum seeker from Iraq, was worshipping at his mosque when a violent mob attacked throwing stones and other items into the building following the reported murder in Southport.

In addition to concerned citizens and media, politicians play a critical role in challenging faith misrepresentation and disinformation. John Francis, who led demonstrations for the Hull Patriotic Protestors, shared that the mob had mobilized following political messaging; “What we’re seeing is we’re seeing people coming over on these boats…[we’re] being told they’re taking up the four-star hotels, they’re being rewarded, they’re being housed, they’re being fed, they’re being clothed.” He continued, “They’re not vetted. Nobody knows who they are.”

Political disinformation coming out of the presidential election campaign in the United States likewise led to the attack of immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, who were falsely described as “eating their dogs.” This kind of disinformation threatens the very bedrock of democracy and freedom of religion or belief which is requisite for democracy to thrive.

Journalists rightly raise valid concerns of “cancel culture,” but it is far better to utilize existing tools to present identity claims in an informed and nuanced way than to avoid speaking to, or about, a majority of the world’s population which identifies as religious. There is no excuse for failing to present literate and informed coverage of people of faith. In the age of DE&I and other societal wide efforts to accurately report identity claims — concerned citizens, media and politicians must rally to confront faith misinformation. When any group is attacked for their identity, it threatens the freedom of all groups.

As famously shared by Martin Niemöller following the Holocaust, “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.”

“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

May we speak out for any group misrepresented in media, whether against a new series, or disinformation in connection to crime. We must rally no matter the seriousness or scale of the consequences, great or small, acknowledging that failure to confront disinformation and misrepresentation of faith or beliefs has real consequences for people all over the world.