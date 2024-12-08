Tourists look over the Martha Hughes Cannon statue at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

For more than 35 years, I had the great opportunity to work for Sen. Orrin Hatch, culminating in serving as his state director. Throughout my time with Sen. Hatch, I witnessed how he used his position to empower others, especially women, encouraging them to lead and thrive. As a Hatch staffer, I had the unique opportunity to participate with the commission that designed and created the Martha Hughes Cannon statue initially placed on the Utah State Capitol grounds. Now, years later, with the unveiling of the Cannon statue at the United States Capitol, I can’t help but reflect on my career and how important this moment is for the millions of women who continue to follow the trail she blazed for all of us.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Cannon will be honored for her groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the first woman elected to a state senate in American history. She broke barriers, defied expectations and led with strength and conviction.

Related Saying goodbye to Martha Hughes Cannon as she heads to Washington

Cannon’s story is remarkable. On November 3, 1896, she was elected to the Utah State Senate with 10,288 votes, beating her husband in the race. The couple joked that their marriage thrived despite the unusual dynamic.

After her election, Cannon used her position in the Utah Senate to advocate for public health reforms. As a trained physician, she brought a unique perspective to policymaking, focusing on issues directly impacting women and families. Beyond healthcare, she was a vocal supporter of suffrage and equal rights, working tirelessly to ensure women had a seat at the table and a voice in shaping their communities.

Cannon’s legacy reminds us that when women lead, families, communities and nations flourish.

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah speaks during the Utah Republican election night party at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. | Ravell Call

During his decades in public service, Sen. Hatch understood and championed that truth. One of the hallmarks of his tenure was his annual Women’s Conference, which brought together extraordinary leaders such as Condoleezza Rice, Laura Bush and Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, to name just a few. These events were about helping women see themselves as leaders capable of achieving greatness.

Sen. Hatch’s advocacy for women also affected the legislation he introduced. He partnered with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to create a groundbreaking bipartisan initiative to create widespread awareness and meaningful change for the millions of women living with endometriosis. His approach was grounded in the belief that often-overlooked — but life-altering — issues deserved the Senate’s attention.

But perhaps what set Sen. Hatch apart most was his personal mentorship. Dana Perino, who worked as White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush, shared a memory at a recent symposium hosted by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation that captured the senator’s unique ability to inspire. Early in her tenure, she felt unsure of her role. She recounted Sen. Hatch approaching her and saying: “You’re here for a reason. You earned this spot. They want to cheer for you. So when your name is called, stand up and wave.”

That encouragement was quintessential Orrin Hatch: always believing in others and ensuring they believed in themselves.

For me, his belief in women’s potential shaped my own life and career. Sen. Hatch opened doors for me and so many others, creating opportunities and equipping us with the confidence to take them on. Working for him was a masterclass in how to lead with conviction and compassion.

As we honor Martha Hughes Cannon, I’m reminded of her words: “You give me a woman who thinks about something besides cook stoves and wash tubs and baby flannels, and I’ll show you, nine times out of ten, a successful mother.” As women, we owe part of our success to that belief in the transformative power of women.

The unveiling of Cannon’s statue celebrates her remarkable legacy and invites reflection on the leaders who have carried her vision forward. For me, Senator Orrin Hatch stands out as one of those leaders. His belief in women’s leadership and contributions shaped countless lives, including mine, and his legacy continues to inspire.