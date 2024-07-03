Tiffany Bowles points out different items from Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon’s life to Stacy Mayren, of Kearns, during a celebration of Cannon’s birthday held at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 1, 2024.
Tiffany Bowles, an educator at the Church History Museum, points out different items from Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon’s life to Stacy Mayren, of Kearns, during a celebration of Cannon’s birthday held at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

By Church News

In 1896, Martha Hughes Cannon, a Democrat, defeated her own husband, a Republican, to become the first female state senator in the United States of America.

“Mattie,” as she was called, was also a physician, trained lecturer, women’s rights advocate and suffragist, a wife, mother and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cannon’s rich legacy was celebrated on Monday, July 1 — her 167th birthday — at the Church History Library.

