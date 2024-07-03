Tiffany Bowles, an educator at the Church History Museum, points out different items from Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon’s life to Stacy Mayren, of Kearns, during a celebration of Cannon’s birthday held at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 1, 2024.

In 1896, Martha Hughes Cannon, a Democrat, defeated her own husband, a Republican, to become the first female state senator in the United States of America.

“Mattie,” as she was called, was also a physician, trained lecturer, women’s rights advocate and suffragist, a wife, mother and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cannon’s rich legacy was celebrated on Monday, July 1 — her 167th birthday — at the Church History Library.

