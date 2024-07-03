In 1896, Martha Hughes Cannon, a Democrat, defeated her own husband, a Republican, to become the first female state senator in the United States of America.
“Mattie,” as she was called, was also a physician, trained lecturer, women’s rights advocate and suffragist, a wife, mother and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cannon’s rich legacy was celebrated on Monday, July 1 — her 167th birthday — at the Church History Library.
