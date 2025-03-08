Utah’s public lands have been highly debated for over a decade with the state and federal governments playing tug-of-war over who should control them. Amid the noise of political posturing, we risk losing sight of what is important: No matter who governs these public lands, what truly matters is how they are cared for.

The Utah Legislature has doubled down in recent years. In 2025, House Speaker Mike Schultz prioritized public lands, affirming against federal oversight.

That message was followed by HCR12, a resolution introduced by state Rep. Steve Eliason, urging Congress to create a framework allowing states to assume operational responsibility for federal lands. Supporters cite efficiency; opponents fear weakened conservation.

But the real concern isn’t just about governance but stewardship. Utah is home to world-class recreation, vital mineral resources and vast open spaces. The federal government has shown they will protect these lands, as they have for decades. How would our public lands be managed under state control?

The state’s push for control

In 2024, the governor’s office launched the Stand for Our Land campaign, advocating for more state control over public lands. This intensified after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Public Lands Rule prioritized conservation alongside commercial uses. Utah leaders opposed it, citing restrictions on rural economies, while conservation groups argued it protected ecosystems and balanced priorities.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Utah’s petition to assume control over federal lands. Gov. Spencer Cox reaffirmed Utah’s commitment to challenge constraining BLM politics by stating that it “remains able and willing to challenge any BLM land management decisions that harm Utah.”

Utah’s federal delegation is also taking up the fight. On Feb. 11, Rep. Celeste Maloy introduced the Western Economic Security Today (WEST) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, which seeks to repeal the BLM’s Public Lands Rule.

Balancing conservation and power

While this debate is framed as a struggle for authority between state and federal governments, the real concern is how the lands are managed. Utah leaders stress stewardship, but history reflects development over conservation.

Utah already manages 3.3 million acres of land through the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), which is designed to generate revenue for public schools, juvenile services and miners' hospitals (this amount is down from the original 7.4 million that was allocated at statehood). SITLA leases land for industries to fund education, which comes at the expense of conservation. This raises concerns about state control and how it prioritizes development over preservation.

The federal government controls nearly 70% of all Utah land — and for good reason. Managing 22.8 million acres, which includes overseeing wildfire prevention, tourism, maintenance and other infrastructure, costs $247 million annually, per a 2014 report. The federal government has more resources to support those costs compared to the state budget.

Challenges with federal oversight

There are valid concerns about federal control. Bureaucracy slows even widely supported projects. An example is the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, an ambitious 280-mile trail planned to connect central Utah to the Idaho border, offering a way to engage with Utah’s natural beauty. By crossing BLM land, forest and private land, the BST faced years of delays until 2022 legislation alleviated restrictions.

The BST shows that states streamline projects, but large-scale control is another concern. While the BST’s success highlights efficiency, it must not come at the cost of conservation.

Commitment to conservation

At the heart of the debate, this isn’t about who should own the land. Utah’s protected lands are more than a political play — they are recreational spaces, ecosystems and cultural landmarks iconic to Utah. Whether managed by federal or state government, what matters is a promised commitment to stewardship that prioritizes preservation, conservation and long-term responsibility. From Utah’s red rock canyons to alpine forest, millions of visitors come near and far to visit our great state. If conservation is not prioritized, irreversible damage could come to pass under the banner of industry and growth.

Stewardship isn’t just about preserving the past; it’s about curating a future where Utah’s lands remain beautiful and public for generations to come, in the great state we call home.