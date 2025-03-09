In Utah, we celebrate refugees. Every July we tell stories about their strength. We wear costumes. Put on parades. Light fireworks. July 24th is almost as important to us as the 4th.

Perhaps that is why Utah tends to be more welcoming to refugees than other red states. That focus on the refugee heritage of the Utah pioneers, in addition to a religious majority that focuses on families and encourages young people to serve in other countries, makes us compassionate. Our unique perspective is needed now.

Haitian immigrants are being threatened with deportation — men, women and children who fled violence and instability to live and work here legally. To force them back into danger is not only cruel but contradicts all the arguments that support deportation: There has been no broken law, no drug smuggling, no terrorism, no evaded taxes. There is no justification for sending these honest, working families away.

Deporting legal refugees does nothing to address illegal immigration, crime or border security. Instead, it punishes people who have done everything right. It is critical that we stand up against this injustice and raise a welcoming voice to the stranger, for what we do to them, we do to Christ.

Caroline Collett

Springville, Utah