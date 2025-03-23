Since Salt Lake City is known as the “Crossroads of the West,” it is surprising that Utah hasn’t built a large monument or used it as a logo to commemorate this unique, historic title. Its location at the intersection of I-15 and I-80 is where commerce, travel, communication and transportation routes cross. A monument that would exhibit Utah’s place as a crossroads would invite tourists, locals, and history buffs. Utah has been and is a “Crossroads of the West” for pioneers, stagecoaches, the Pony Express, railroad, telegraph, freighting, transportation and commerce.

St. Louis built Gateway Arch National Park for “Westward Expansion.” Nebraska built the Archway Monument to commemorate the “Development of America.” These have museums, restaurants and walkways.

Southwest of the Delta Center, 200 S. continues west, right to this crossing area. Two giant arches over the freeway or another idea in this area would celebrate Utah’s place in the “Development of the West.”

Utah needs a monument and a river walkway.

L. Egan Westover

Kaysville