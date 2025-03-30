The professional accomplishments of Ludmya “Mia” Love were many. At different times in her life, she was a city councilwoman and mayor, a congresswoman for Utah’s 4th District, and a contributor for CNN and the ABC talk show “The View.” She was an author, daughter, wife and mother. She was also the first African American Republican woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Based on her political path, she could be described as a leader, pioneer, fighter, advocate, role model, risk-taker, ground-breaker, game-changer and ceiling-breaker. She was fearless and resilient. She was a unicorn, but not an enigma. She stood out because of her color, gender and political party, yet she fit in with all of us.

According to the Bible, she was fearfully and wonderfully made. The unique and intricate qualities with which she was gifted inspired us throughout her career and her life. Her presence made us lean in, listen and learn. She was engaging in a way that made us more curious, less guarded and more hopeful. She had a profound purpose on this Earth. She was qualified for her God-ordained assignment, and she fulfilled it in a manner that was true to her convictions and pleased God.

Love’s journey was emblematic of what many come to this country to achieve — the American dream. She was the daughter of Haitian immigrants who succeeded in spite of numerous social and political obstacles. She believed in the American dream, lived it and made it accessible and better for others.

As an African American, a Republican and a woman, she knew what it was like to be the first, which can be a point of pride and very rewarding. With that status, she also knew what it was like to be the only. She knew what it was like to not be in agreement with Democrats or her own — African Americans and Republicans. She knew there would be resistance, but she trusted Utah, and Utah trusted her. She knew the weight she was carrying for the unborn and aspiring young women who would one day pursue politics. She also knew the legacy she was leaving for her daughters.

Love was the architect of the anti-antiquated. She was the molder of a new model. She was the tester of a different template. It is because she exercised her faith, believed in a better future and dared to lead change that she became a respected leader, a rising star and a recorded history-maker in the annals of politics. She built doors, opened doors and created hinges for doors through which many have and will pass. Few people could have done what she did. Now, because of her tenacity, integrity and faith, many can.

She was embraced, supported and affirmed in Utah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints undergirded and strengthened her faith and fortitude. It was, in part, because of that special kind of abiding love that she was able to rise to a national platform, where the world would come to know her. It was that same love that helped her rebound from political defeats, face her toughest battle and make peace with the outcome.

Many resolutions will be written. Many declarations will be made. Many commendations will be published — all of which are well deserved. She was a bright light, a ray of hope and a barrier-breaker.

While she will be regarded as a great public servant to her constituents and the community, her greatest achievement was her role as wife, mother and Christian. Her death is a loss to Utah, but also to the world. She is a profile in leadership that we should continue to honor and study.

When the roll is called of African American female history makers, Love’s name will be among the forerunners like Shirley Chisholm, Carol Moseley Braun, Patricia Roberts Harris, Condoleezza Rice and Loretta Lynch. The state of Utah and the country are grateful for her service and the sacrifice her family made in sharing her with us. We are all better because Love led the charge, crossed our paths and touched our lives.