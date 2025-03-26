Mia Love is interviewed at her home in Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012. Funeral plans for Love have been announced by her family, with a public viewing held in the Utah Capitol Rotunda on Sunday, April 6, and a public memorial service on April 7.

The funeral plans for former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love have been announced by her family.

A public viewing will be held in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on Sunday, April 6, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Her public memorial service will be held Monday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus, 1780 S. Campus Dr., in Salt Lake City.

Love is survived by her husband, Jason; daughters, Alessa (Lincoln Archibald) and Abigale; son Peyton; parents, Jean Maxime and Marie Bourdeau; siblings, Jean Mark and Cynthia; granddaughter Mera Archibald; and a large number of friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the Love family encourages a donation to either The Robert Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Love died on Sunday, March 23, 2025, after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. At the beginning of March, her family shared on social media that her cancer was no longer responding to treatment. On March 11, Love published her “living wish,” taking up her pen, she said, “not to say goodbye but to say thank you” and share her love for this country.

“The America I know isn’t just my story and it isn’t just your story. It is our story. It is a story of endless possibilities, human struggle, standing up and striving for more. Our story has been told for well over 200 years, punctuated by small steps and giant leaps; from a woman on a bus to a man with a dream; from the bravery of the greatest generation to the explorers, entrepreneurs, reformers and innovators of today. This is our story. This is the America we know — because we built it — together.”

“I thank each of you, and all of you, for being part of my journey in the American dream. You and I, we the people, will be forever connected in the cause of this country we love,” she wrote, as she shared her last public thoughts.

In the obituary shared by the family, the focus was on Mia’s voice. “On December 6, 1975 a baby took her first breath and raised her voice to announce her arrival to the world. On March 23, 2025 she quietly breathed her last. Her voice joined those great and noble souls of history who gave voice to the principles of faith, family and freedom. In between, Mia Bourdeau Love found her voice, refined it, raised it and shared it with the world.”

Beyond her life in the public eye, Mia “loved to dance, paint, run, laugh, eat great food, hang with friends, learn and serve others.” She had a keen sense of humor, cherished her faith, family and friends. In her book, “Qualified,” she wrote of having “courageous vulnerability,” and of friends who would “keep it real” for her and that she trusted with her own vulnerabilities as her time on earth drew to a close.

Her family also shared that “Mia possessed unusual authenticity, uncommon vulnerability and an uncanny connectivity to people. Mia understood what it was like to wonder if you belonged, to question if you mattered and to worry about whether or not you were making a difference. She faced her own doubts — and a little ‘imposter syndrome.‘"

When Mia died, her family was at her bedside, listening to her voice as she read her book. “As was often the case in life,” they shared, “Mia got the last word.”