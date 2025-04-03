You’re going to be approached — at the grocery store, the gym, maybe even in your own neighborhood — by someone asking you to sign a petition to put HB267 up for a public vote. My request is simple: Don’t sign it. And if you’re considering it, at least make sure you know exactly what HB267 does — and what it doesn’t do.

I’ve been a public school teacher in Utah for 28 years, and I support HB267. Let’s break it down:

1. Yes, it ends collective bargaining. That’s a good thing

For decades, we’ve been told that the only way to negotiate better pay and working conditions is through a union monopoly. That’s outdated. This isn’t the 1950s. Today, with social media, open legislative processes and direct teacher engagement, we have more ways to advocate for ourselves than ever before. In fact, some districts like Nebo don’t use collective bargaining at all — yet teachers are still represented and supported.

Collective bargaining silences dissenting teachers. It allows one union to speak for everyone, even those who are not members. That’s not democracy. That’s not choice. That’s a monopoly.

2. No, it doesn’t affect teachers’ retirement

HB267 removes union bosses — who are not public employees — from participating in the Utah Retirement System. It does not remove teachers or any government employees. If you’re hearing otherwise, you’re being misled.

3. It gives teachers a real choice in liability insurance

HB267 opens the door for a marketplace where teachers can buy affordable, quality liability coverage through the state risk management system. It doesn’t take away your right to join a union. It simply means the union has to earn your support — not assume it.

4. It does not violate teachers’ rights

The union’s claim that this bill violates their rights is, quite frankly, comical. For nearly three decades, I’ve seen how the UEA has silenced dissenting voices, blocked innovation and focused more on political power than real solutions. HB267 doesn’t eliminate the union — it just removes its exclusive grip on public policy.

Anytime I hear union reps scream, “You’re losing your rights!” I cringe. What rights? I haven’t seen them defend my paycheck. I haven’t seen them fight for students. I have seen them take my dues, promote politics I don’t support and get in the way of real change.

That raise we just got? It came from the Legislature — not the union

I was in the room when teachers shared their stories and helped pass this bill. We were heard. We didn’t need a union to speak for us — we did it ourselves. And we’re not going back.

Stand with teachers and decline to sign the HB267 referendum.