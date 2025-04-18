A terminal tractor, also known as a hostler, drives through the Salt Lake City Intermodal Terminal in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Terminal tractors are used to move semi-trailers around in the yard after they are delivered.

In a world defined by economic uncertainty, supply chain disruption and rising demand for advanced manufacturing, Utah is not standing still — we are stepping up.

For years, leaders have talked about reshoring jobs and rebuilding domestic production. In Utah, we didn’t just talk. We got to work. While others were drafting plans, Utah was laying track, building infrastructure and forging partnerships that are now transforming our economy.

Over the past two years, the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has launched 12 project areas across the state — each one a catalyst for growth, innovation and opportunity. These are more than freight hubs. They are engines of possibility, designed to power next-generation manufacturing, connect rural and urban communities to global markets, and deliver good jobs that support communities.

In Salt Lake City, Stadler Rail is proving what’s possible. Its expansion is more than a facility — it’s a commitment to Utah’s workforce, a bet on long-term innovation and a blueprint for how public-private partnerships can reshape entire industries.

In Iron County, BZI’s RailSync facility is already moving millions of pounds of steel and lumber through the state’s first rural inland port. But the real story is what comes next: a 2,500-job innovation park that’s redefining what economic growth can look like in rural Utah.

In Box Elder County, Lakeshore Learning Materials is building a massive 1.2 million square foot distribution center and bringing 500+ jobs with it. Why did they choose Utah? Because we offer what the future demands — connectivity, talent and momentum.

In Beaver County, Unitech Manufacturing is expanding operations in UIPA’s Mineral Mountains Project Area — the first of what will be many rural investments that blend infrastructure, innovation and local leadership.

Across the state, from energy in the Northwest Quadrant to agriculture hubs in Central Utah, a powerful message is ringing out: Utah is not just participating in the global economy — we are shaping it.

We are building deliberately. We are acting boldly. We are betting on ourselves — and it’s paying off.

Yes, the world is unpredictable. Trade policies shift. Markets fluctuate. But Utah thrives in uncertainty because we think long-term, act with purpose and lead with confidence.

This moment isn’t just about seizing opportunity — it’s about creating it. It’s about restoring American manufacturing strength. It’s about preparing our people for the future. It’s about making sure every Utah family, in every corner of the state, has a shot at prosperity.

We don’t wait for opportunity to knock. We build the door. And it’s wide open.

Utah is ready. Utah is rising. And for companies looking to expand, invest and lead — come build the future with us.