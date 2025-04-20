It started with tariffs in the years following the U.S.–China trade war. For Utah businesses already navigating global supply chain challenges, the shifting landscape of international trade brought nearshoring front and center. By late 2024, the conversation had moved well beyond China. Trade with our closest neighbors — Mexico and Canada — became top of mind for companies seeking certainty and long-term growth. The message for business leaders was clear: act now.

So, we started planning a nearshoring and manufacturing business trip to Mexico — one of Utah’s top trade partners, with $4.79 billion in imports and $1.09 billion in exports in 2024. The trip took place last month, with a delegation of Utah business leaders eager to reaffirm partnerships, explore new opportunities and strengthen economic ties. “Why Mexico?” some asked, when everything felt so uncertain. Our answer was simple: “Mexico is a trusted partner for Utah businesses. That hasn’t changed. Let’s lean in.”

And lean in we did.

From the state of Utah to the state of Jalisco, subnational diplomacy took hold. We weren’t simply making business deals — we were building bridges. In a time of economic and political anxiety, Utah businesses didn’t hesitate. We showed up, shook hands, and said: “We’re still here.”

Words matter. Behind closed doors in Mexico, real conversations were happening. Business owners weren’t looking for political soundbites — they wanted certainty. They wanted to know that no matter who sits in the Oval Office, the trade relationships that fuel our economies would endure.

The reality is, the U.S. and Mexico are deeply intertwined. It’s more than economics — it’s partnership, proximity and shared interests that won’t unravel overnight.

The goodwill was tangible. Leaders in Mexico weren’t just open to partnership; they wanted to reciprocate. They’re planning a return trip to Utah this September to deepen economic ties even further. The dialogue between U.S. and Mexico-based businesses, associations and government leaders wasn’t just positive — it was transformative. Real doors opened, the gateway to long-term collaboration with leading manufacturers was created and real relationships were built. Mike Nelson of JKD Products experienced it firsthand. He thought he was shaking hands with a manufacturing rep. Turns out, it was the brother of Mexico’s Secretary of Economy. That handshake led to an invitation to visit his family’s factory. If all goes to plan, this invitation and business deal could change the future of the business.

Then there’s Utah Senate President Adams. He brought more than a title — he brought diplomacy and a steady hand. His presence helped carry the initiative forward and offered assurance to business owners looking for leadership in an uncertain moment.

At the end of the day, this business trip wasn’t just about nearshoring, manufacturing or economics. It was about connection, trust and hope. We’ve got a long road ahead. But we’ve also got proof: when we listen, show up and lean in, partnerships flourish.