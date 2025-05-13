President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Royal Palace after a signing ceremony with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

We’re now more than 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, and recent surveys show how Utahns are reacting. We opine.

A recent poll from the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics revealed that 54% of Utahns somewhat or strongly approve of Trump’s performance. (42% disapprove, and 5% don’t know). 44% of respondents said the impacts of tariffs would be positive, while 51% disagreed. Almost 70% oppose Canada becoming the 51st state, and 78% are uncomfortable forcing Greenland to become a U.S. territory. What can we glean from these results?

Cowley: Trump voters want radical change, and they are getting it — opposing activist judges, fighting higher ed’s woke culture, deportations, banning dyes in food, lowering drug prices, direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, bringing the last American hostage home from Gaza, cease-fire between India and Pakistan, temporary trade deal with China, and slashing billions in federal waste, just for starters.

Respondents are reacting to the reality that it takes time for tariffs to course-correct trade deficiencies, but it’s about more than just the economy; it’s about national security. We cannot be beholden to foreign superpowers for critical goods and technology. Trump is using every political bullet in his arsenal, but Americans can help by consuming less. Tightening our belts, buying American and withholding our purchasing power from China would end the trade war faster than any tariff.

Ironically, Trump is strengthening the southern border while erasing the northern one. The “51 Nifty United States” doesn’t have the same ring to it. In lieu of welcoming our neighbors from the north into the Union, I propose a trade. We get the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey team, affordable prescription drugs, and Bamff in the summertime. They get Robert De Niro and the St. Louis Arch, but they have to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Pignanelli: “In the first 100 days, a valued metric is to compare a president to what he promised in the campaign. Six of 10 Americans said Trump is doing what he said. Of course, there are differences of whether they like that or not.“ — Anthony Salvanto, CBS News

Last week, for the first time in over eight years, the most famous American in the world was not Donald Trump but a Chicago-born priest who spent decades helping the poor and downtrodden. This humble demeanor may explain Pope Leo XIV’s affinity for the White Sox.

CBS and NBC News surveyed Americans and achieved identical results: 45% of Americans approved and 55% disapproved of Trump’s performance. Utah’s redness explains Trump’s higher marks, which spill into other responses. Approximately 70% of Utah Republicans believe the tariffs will help the local and U.S. economy. (Had Biden proposed them, would the results be different?)

The opposition to annexing Canada and Greenland demonstrates Utahns are selectively choosing Trump policies. This is similar to their fellow Americans. Although a majority of Americans question Trump, they also state he is fulfilling campaign promises and approve of his program to deport illegal immigrants (although 73% oppose removing legal U.S. residents).

Both national and local polling indicate Trump’s popularity hinges on his ability to reduce inflation and strengthen domestic manufacturing. How he fixes the trade issues will determine his standing with Americans and Utahns.

In the same Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey, 46% of Utahns approve of Elon Musk and DOGE (43% disapprove). Many Utahns believe there is too much foreign aid (56%) but too little federal funds directed to education (59%) and assistance to the poor (47%). Is there any pattern here?

Cowley: It is hard to argue against eliminating wasteful spending, but detractors of DOGE are more consumed with HOW he’s doing it than WHAT he’s doing. Musk enrolling in charm school would surely boost these approval numbers.

The 72% of Utah Republicans who approve of DOGE will be pleased with a Beehive State version: Government Reform, Innovation, and Transparency, or “GRIT.” Utah has a constitutionally mandated balanced budget (something the federal government could benefit from), but there is room for improvement.

Pignanelli: When DOGE was first implemented, three-quarters of Americans supported the concept. Within three months, that flipped, and almost 60% disapprove of DOGE and Musk. This dissipation of extraordinary political capital is also reflected in the responses by Utah voters.

Utah’s traditional compassion is evident in supporting programs that help the impoverished. Interestingly, many support a greater infusion of federal dollars in education, while the Trump administration targets the Education Department for elimination.

How will Utahns’ view of Trump affect Utah’s congressional relationships and local elected officials?

Cowley: Utah’s U.S. House delegation voted for Trump’s Gulf of Mexico bill and will likely support other policies from the president. Expect Utah’s Legislature to both copy and paste several Trump policies (Utah’s version of DOGE) and even inspire a few (banning fluoride in drinking water and combating higher ed’s woke agenda).

Pignanelli: Many Republican officials are frustrated with how Trump is implementing policies with which they concur. However, they utilize “behind-the-scenes” approaches to protect state interests effectively. Candidates in several municipal elections this year must address potential funding shortfalls because of the elimination of grants and other federal programs.