President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pause near the Oval Office after and event to welcome the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team,on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.

President Donald Trump is coming up on his 100th Day in the White House on April 29.

So far, his presidency has been marked by deep funding cuts across federal agencies, a closed southern border and deportations, and a string of tariffs aimed at U.S. allies and foes alike.

Trump told Fox News Tuesday that he is most proud of addressing the border crisis.

“I think the thing that people now realize is the border is 100%. It’s like literally 100%. It’s perfect now, and I don’t know if you can tell. Perfect. But it’s going to get better. And by the way, we want people to come in, but they have to come in legally and everybody agrees to that,” Trump said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a little more than 11,000 apprehensions at the border last month. This is much less compared to the nearly 189,360 apprehensions in March 2024, under former President Joe Biden.

After Trump’s very active first few months back in the White House, do Utahns think Trump is doing a good job?

Despite being a red state, Utah is divided on Trump’s job performance. A slight majority, 54%, said they somewhat or strongly approve of what Trump has done so far, and 42% disapprove, while 5% said they don’t know.

The latest poll from the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics conducted by HarrisX asked Utahns whether they approve or disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

Trump enjoys popularity among Republicans

Trump is especially popular with the right: 8 in 10 self-identified Utah Republicans approve of the president’s job performance.

His policies also generate this support within his party. More than 5 in 10 Utahns believe the tariff policy would have a somewhat or very negative impact on the national economy, But “just a quarter of Republicans think that,” said Jeremy Pope, a political science professor at Brigham Young University.

Utahns are generally wary of cuts made by Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, as they are of his ideas to make Canada and Greenland a part of the U.S., as per the latest Deseret News/HarrisX polling. But, again, these moves are well received among Republicans.

Compared to the 80% of Utah GOP voters who approve, nearly 82% of Utah Democrats disapprove of Trump’s job performance so far.

Independents also disapproved in high numbers, at 62%. This high data point could indicate that Trump could be “headed towards higher levels of unpopularity unless he can find a popular set of policies to which he can rally the public,” Pope said.

“It leaves Trump in a tough spot,” the BYU professor added. Right now, all Trump has to show for are a “few big plans,” like his tariff policy, partially on hold, and his big picture ideas of “pressuring allies” to succumb to his wishes.

“Stepping away from the numbers, one of Trump’s core problems is that he doesn’t seem to be able to stick to a course,” Pope noted. “For whatever reason, he backed off of the tariff.”

He said he thinks Trump is still enjoying his honeymoon period. With that said, “he also seems to have little clear direction for the future,” Pope added.

Do Utahns approve of JD Vance’s job performance?

The poll also asked voters whether they approved or disapproved of Vice President J.D. Vance’s performance so far. According to Pope, the job of the president’s right-hand-man rarely draws strong opinions.

“Vice presidents are really typically just a shadow of the president for most people,” he said. It’s safe to say that a lot of the folks “who like Trump like Vance,” Pope added.

According to the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll, about 47% of Utahns approve of the job Vance has done so far as vice president and 38% disapprove. Meanwhile, 15% said they don’t know.

Joshua McCrain, a political science professor at the University of Utah, considered Trump’s job approval numbers disappointing and Vance’s “below water.”

“I don’t think that Republicans should be too thrilled with these numbers in red states, and they definitely want to see these go up before the midterms,” he said.

McCrain explained his view that the general populace doesn’t want national politics to affect their life, but the ups and downs of the Trump-Vance White House are “breaking through to the public discourse.” That includes the tariff policies wreaking havoc on Wall Street and impacting small businesses.

“When (people) have to think about it, they’re generally displeased,” he added.