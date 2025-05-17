Joshua Putnam, Davis Technical College composite material technology lead instructor, shows Kelly Loeffler, the 28th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, part of the structure of an airplane fuselage made out of carbon fiber at Davis Technical College in Kaysville on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

May is here, and with it comes National Small Business Month. Here in the Beehive State, we take a moment to celebrate the dedicated small-business owners and entrepreneurs who drive our economy forward. Their courage and innovation place Utah among the top states in the nation for business growth.

Our vibrant, pro-business atmosphere and booming tech scene create incredible opportunities for small business growth. U.S. tech companies are developing innovative tools and software designed to help small businesses streamline their operations. For these entrepreneurs, every penny matters, and many of these technological advancements come at little or no cost, allowing them to keep expenses low while increasing profits. In fact, an astonishing 98% of small-business owners have already embraced AI-powered tools to gain a competitive edge!

The bottom line? U.S. technology is a game changer for small businesses, empowering them to remain competitive and thrive in an ever-evolving market.

Our elected officials must support American technology companies that develop these essential tools and applications, further strengthening our small businesses. Without these resources, we risk stifling our economy, job growth, entrepreneurial spirit and overall competitiveness. Let’s keep the momentum going!

Tiffany Hanson

Salt Lake City