When my children were young, they would often come home from school hungry and in tears, saying they didn’t eat their lunch. I was confused. I packed them a lunch almost every day. When asked why they didn’t eat what I packed or buy a school lunch, they would say they didn’t have time to eat before they were told to leave and make room for the next class.

As a parent, and now as a lawmaker, I couldn’t let that go. From conversations with other parents and visits to several elementary schools across our state, I observed that many schools allotted children just 15 minutes for lunch. This time frame included leaving the classroom, walking to the cafeteria, washing hands, waiting in line and finally sitting down to eat. By the time they were ready to consume their meal, only 5 to 6 minutes remained before the next group arrived.

This rushed schedule has significant implications. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, schools should ensure that children get at least 20 minutes of seated time to eat their lunch. That’s time actually spent eating, not transitioning.

In 2023, the Utah State Board of Education adopted a model policy reflecting this standard:

“Schools should schedule lunch periods to allow a minimum of 20 minutes of seated time. Schools should also schedule recess before lunch whenever possible.”

I fully support this guidance — and believe now is the time to move from recommendation to reality.

On my visits, I also witnessed something both troubling and entirely preventable: dozens of half-eaten lunches landing in the garbage can. Apples with just one bite taken. Sandwiches barely touched. Milk cartons unopened. And the reason? It’s not because the children didn’t like it or didn’t want to eat it. The students had run out of time.

The consequences of insufficient lunchtime are evident in the staggering amount of food waste in our schools. According to a 2022 USDA report, the food waste problem is shocking. Nationwide, it’s estimated that 530,000 tons of food are wasted annually in U.S. schools, costing taxpayers approximately $1.2 billion worth of food every year, much of it untouched. Each student discards about 39 pounds of food per year, with fruits and vegetables being the most wasted items. This waste not only represents a financial loss but also undermines our efforts to provide nutritious meals to students.

An evidence-based strategy to improve lunchtime efficiency and nutrition is scheduling recess before lunch. Recess before lunch might seem like a small scheduling change, but it has a big impact. Schools that have flipped the lunch schedule — sending kids to play before they eat — have reported powerful results. One study found that when recess occurred before lunch, students consumed 54% more fruits and vegetables and wasted less food. This simple change allows children to burn energy before eating, leading to increased appetite and better meal consumption. They’re calmer, more focused, and return to class ready to learn. Teachers have noticed the difference.

The inability for our children to have time to eat their lunches is especially troubling considering the progress we’ve made to ensure every child gets a healthy meal. During the 2025 legislative session, we passed HB100, which allocated $2.8 million to cover the family portion of school lunch for low-income students. This was a landmark step in reducing hunger in our schools. As we heard in testimony over and over again: “Hungry kids can’t learn.” If we are making that kind of investment to ensure no child goes hungry, then we have a responsibility to make sure they have time to eat the food we’re using tax dollars to provide.

This isn’t just about nutrition. For some children, school lunch is the most substantial meal they’ll get all day. Denying them adequate time to eat it is not just poor policy — it’s a disservice to our most vulnerable students.

We ask our children to learn, grow and thrive. But we’re sending them back to class with rumbling stomachs and distracted minds.

To help solve this issue and prioritize our children’s needs, I’m working on legislation that will require Utah schools to provide students with at least 20 minutes of seated lunchtime after lunchtime recess. This doesn’t require extending the school day or increasing budgets. It’s about honoring the investment we’ve already made, and creating a healthier school environment for all of Utah’s students. Most importantly, it’s about listening — to parents, teachers and the children themselves.

We’ve made great strides in ensuring access to school meals in Utah. Let’s take the next step and give our kids what they need to thrive: enough time to eat. We can do better — and we will.