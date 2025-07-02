This weekend, we celebrate the founding of our republic 249 years ago. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress proclaimed independence, and two days later, adopted the Declaration of Independence. Since then, our nation has endured much and today faces severe challenges. Your columnists report on the health of the good old USA as we approach the Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) celebrations.

A recent Marist poll revealed 76% of Americans believe there is a serious threat to the future of U.S. democracy when considering the issues that divide the nation. This astounding result aligns with similar surveys conducted in prior years. Is the country, and our constitutional principles, in jeopardy? Should we be celebrating or grieving this Independence Day?

Cowley: Many claim our nation is more divisive than ever. I tend to disagree, as we have not had a civil war since 1865, no vice president has committed murder in a duel since 1804, and no U.S. Senator has been nearly caned to death on the senate floor since 1856.

The biggest change, for better or worse, is technology. No longer are Americans solely reliant on a handful of media outlets with a monopoly on the happenings of government. Everyone has a camera in their pocket and can share information across the globe in seconds. Rather than restricted access to information, we now have an overabundance of it. The burden we now bear is filtering what is real and what is not. This has become exacerbated with the emergence of AI. I’m grateful to live in the information age, but am not naive enough to ignore the dangers that accompany it.

America’s future is bright, but we are not without significant obstacles to overcome. The biggest threat to our democracy is our skyrocketing debt. Our nation’s leaders need to show the courage their predecessors lacked and stop spending more than they have. This will secure our freedoms for another 250 years.

Pignanelli: ”There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America.” — Former President Bill Clinton

Fifty years ago this summer, I spent my time watching “Jaws” multiple times. However, 1975 was a challenging time for this country, as inflation surged to 10%, the federal deficit reached an all-time high and domestic terrorism was on the rise. There were two assassination attempts on President Gerald Ford. Also, Ford assumed the presidency because Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew had resigned in disgrace several years earlier. The South Vietnamese government was collapsing, and foreign adversaries were agitating against us. Worst of all, the most popular song was “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille.

Despite these challenges, the country was preparing with enthusiasm for the 1976 Bicentennial, featuring public works programs, entertainment activities and numerous commemorations.

Since then, our country has experienced significant economic and social growth, and continues to be a global superpower. But there is only a nominal mention of the anniversary next year, which is disappointing. The principles underlying our constitution and nation are as strong today as they were in 1975 and before. Democracy among our 300 million citizens is messy, frustrating and successful. There is much to celebrate this week, in preparation for next year.

Recent events demonstrate the many geopolitical challenges our country faces. Should we enhance or reduce military and economic influence? Is America still the world’s beacon of hope?

Cowley: As a millennial, I watched the 9/11 attacks unfold from my junior high classrooms. I lived through decades-long wars in the Middle East, survived two recessions and a global pandemic, and endured far too many seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians. My generation has been through a lot and is gravely concerned that we are now standing on the precipice of World War III.

It is the failure of previous administrations that has allowed the BRICS alliance to flourish. A shared foe has a unique way of bringing countries together. Prolonged strife has been allowed to fester between the U.S. and these foreign countries, strengthening their bonds together and their ire against us. The U.S. still has the strongest economy in the world. Let’s use it and flex our economic muscles more and our military might less.

Pignanelli: Warfare secured our independence. Since the 1801 Barbary War, the United States has reluctantly engaged, with economic and military weapons, against adversaries that threaten allies and our ultimate well-being. This must continue.

Immigration is an enduring controversy because our economic and lifestyle opportunities, along with the abundance of liberty, provide hope to the world.

Why should Utahns, especially, observe this July 4 anniversary with joy and pride?

Cowley: Utahns are the epitome of the American pioneering spirit and have much to be grateful for — a strong economy, great neighbors and millions of acres of pristine wilderness to enjoy during the golden days of summer.

I will be celebrating our nation’s birthday the best way I know how: competing in the Oakley and West Jordan rodeos.

Pignanelli: The issues facing our state are growth — people want to stay or move here. Economic prosperity, vibrant democracy and wonderful lifestyles are great reasons for celebration.