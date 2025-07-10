It’s safe to say that just about everything in America has become too political. But one of the most dangerous examples of this trend concerns the nation’s energy sector.

Historically, the federal government’s approach to energy was largely bipartisan. There were disagreements between Democrats and Republicans, to be sure, but both parties generally agreed that reliability and affordability of energy for households and businesses came first.

Likewise, there was broad bipartisan agreement that multi-billion dollar investments in new energy infrastructure need a stable political and regulatory environment. Volatile swings from one election to the next would just see those dollars invested in other countries instead of the United States, threatening the stability of our power grid and our overall energy security.

But during the Biden administration, something changed. President Biden approved a massive expansion of federal tax subsidies for the energy sector, including sources like wind and solar that are already cost competitive and arguably don’t need such policy support. It was designed to please the far-left base of his party, which wants to ban fossil fuels and other forms of energy they do not like — including nuclear — almost overnight.

This triggered an understandable backlash from the conservative base of the Republican party. During the election, activists demanded an immediate repeal of all the energy tax credits that were created or expanded during the Biden administration.

These demands heavily influenced the early drafts of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which included an aggressive repeal of these measures and in some cases imposed new tax penalties on renewable energy projects.

But the backlash went too far. Worthy projects that are needed to keep up with rapidly growing energy demand and create thousands of construction jobs were suddenly thrown into jeopardy. Utility companies and grid operators worried the rug would be pulled out from under them.

The damage wasn’t limited to mature wind and solar technologies, either. Emerging technologies like next-generation nuclear power and advanced geothermal energy could have been decimated as well.

This could have badly hurt Utah, which is the epicenter of the nation’s advanced geothermal energy sector.

Geothermal harnesses constant and reliable heat in underground rock formations to generate electricity around the clock.

The advanced geothermal sector is also built on the same technologies and workforce as the oil and natural gas industry. Therefore, if the energy provisions of H.R. 1 went too far, it could have limited future growth and job opportunities for oilfield services companies and their workers.

A balance needed to be struck — and Utah Sen. John Curtis was there to make it happen.

Curtis pushed back against an almost immediate, across-the-board repeal of energy tax incentives that would have cost thousands of jobs and left power grid operators scrambling to keep up with rising electricity demand.

Instead, he helped broker a compromise that would immediately end tax credits for electric vehicles and phase out subsidies for large-scale wind and solar projects over the next two-and-a-half years — allowing projects that are already being built or about to enter construction to be completed in an orderly fashion.

This approach preserved tax incentives for emerging technologies like geothermal, advanced nuclear and carbon capture.

These are technologies that have not been deployed on the same scale as electric vehicles or wind and solar and therefore have a stronger case for some level of federal subsidy — especially because we are in a race against China to deploy these technologies at home and become the world’s leading supplier of these technologies in the global marketplace.

The Curtis compromise also prevented a punitive tax on wind and solar projects and provided increased flexibility for residential solar leases, in order to preserve the rights of homeowners to generate electricity on their own properties if they so choose.

As a result, H.R. 1 was a far better piece of legislation, preserving American energy leadership while delivering permanent tax relief for working families, securing the border and strengthening the nation’s military.

No doubt, it would have been easier for Curtis to step back and stay quiet about the unintended consequences of the earlier versions of H.R. 1.

But instead, he stepped forward and showed his colleagues that the energy provisions of the bill needed more work if they wanted to produce a final piece of legislation that was worthy of President Trump’s signature.

In today’s world, that kind of conservative, commonsense lawmaking doesn’t trend on social media or get much attention from the cable news networks. But it’s the kind of lawmaking our country needs, and a prime example of the kind of constructive leadership that Utah brings to the national stage.