In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Only four months after a tense Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump may now understand that Ukraine’s fate in its war with Russia is important to the United States.

At least, he has a growing understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not to be trusted.

Trump’s decision, announced Monday, to sell patriot missiles and other weapons to Ukraine in a roundabout way through Europe, which will bear most of the cost, is a welcome one. It is an acknowledgment of what many analysts have warned all along: that Russia is not interested in a peace deal that would leave much of Ukraine intact as a sovereign nation.

As we have said before, Russia was the clear aggressor in this conflict, and it has pursued strategies that punish civilians and are evidence of a clear attempt to annex the entire nation of Ukraine.

Failed peace plans

In March, Trump indicated he was on the verge of brokering a peace deal. The two sides exchanged prisoners. But the Kremlin has entertained few real concessions, and it has been relentless in its attacks against Ukraine in recent days.

Meanwhile, many European nations clearly believe Putin would not be satisfied with a victory in Ukraine. They have begun preparing their citizens for possible aggression from Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Zelensky are meeting today to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. | Andrew Harnik, Getty Images)

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in December, “It is time to shift to a wartime mindset.”

That was at a time when Washington seemed uninterested in continuing to support Ukraine militarily. Now, that posture seems to have changed, which must be a relief to NATO’s European members.

Last week, the president told a reporter, “We’re going to send some more weapons. We have to. They (Ukrainians) have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard.”

NATO will pay

After meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump said this week, “We’ve made a deal today where we are going to be sending them (NATO countries) weapons and they’re going to be paying for them. We’re not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they’re going to be paying for it.”

Trump deserves credit for insisting that Europe participate more, economically, in the NATO alliance. However, the threat of Putin’s expansionism may have been the biggest motivator for European nations that lie in close proximity to Russia.

In addition to the weapons shipments, Trump is threatening “very severe tariffs” and other economic sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to a peace accord within 50 days.

Also, sanctions may apply to other nations that continue to do business with Russia. Together, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said to the Wall Street Journal, “Those are both tools in his toolbox.”

Putin won’t give up easily

Putin isn’t likely to give up on his military offensive unless he believes he no longer can achieve his objectives, or if he begins losing ground and fears defeat. Ukraine is not likely to agree to a deal that concedes territory. Wars are not easily solved.

Trump’s newly found frustration with Putin, saying the Russian leader talks pleasantly but then acts otherwise, is a good development. The United States should guard against “forever wars” that sap its strength and economic resources, but it also can assist Ukraine and stand with the NATO nations who believe they are at risk.