Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump points to a reporter for a question as he speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Supreme Court unanimously restored Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban him over the Capitol riot. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

If former President Donald Trump wins the Republican nomination for president, GOP voters want to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate, a new poll shows.

According to a Deseret News/HarrisX poll of registered Republican voters nationally, 18% said DeSantis is their top pick to be Trump’s vice president. He was followed by Vivek Ramaswamy (15%), within the margin of error. The next highest picks were Nikki Haley (12%) and Tim Scott (9%).





Among all voters, regardless of party affiliation, Haley (16%) is the top pick, followed by DeSantis (10%) and Ramaswamy (8%).

The poll was conducted Feb. 26-27 among 1,007 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. The sample of self-described Republican voters was 367, with a margin of error of +/- 5.1 percentage points.

DeSantis, who suspended his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in January, has said he would not consider being Trump’s vice president. In November, while he was still running, DeSantis’ campaign repeatedly emphasized he was “running to be president” and shot down rumors that he wanted to be Trump’s running mate. And in late February, DeSantis told supporters during a private phone call that he is “not doing that,” noting that he has different criteria for a strong vice president than Trump does.

“I have heard that (Trump’s team is) looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said. “I think you should just focus on who the best person for the job would be.”

When asked how Trump should make his selection for vice president, a plurality of GOP voters — 28% — said the person should “believe strongly in the MAGA principles.” Other qualifications — like being ready to serve as president if needed (21%) and representing a new generation of GOP leaders (19%) — followed.

Only 12% of GOP voters said having “strong religious and moral values,” a leading factor in Trump’s decision to select Mike Pence in 2016, should be the top consideration.

“Republicans want a VP nominee that follows Trump’s policy line, is fit to serve and represents a new generation of leadership,” said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. “No surprise that the two leading candidates they would pick are Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are essentially tied for their favor. "

Among the 29% of GOP voters who say “MAGA principles” are the most important factor in selecting a running mate, their top three choices are DeSantis (21%), Tim Scott (13%) and Kristi Noem (10%).

During a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham in late February, Trump was asked about a series of potential vice president picks: DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Noem, Tulsi Gabbard and Byron Daniels. Trump said they were all on his “short list”: “Honestly all of those people are good,” he said. “They’re all good, they’re all solid.”

While DeSantis endorsed Trump upon ending his campaign in January, he’s yet to appear on the campaign trail with Trump. Both Scott and Ramaswamy have repeatedly campaigned with Trump.











