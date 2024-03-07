Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorsed former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for U.S. Senate on Thursday.

In a statement given to the Deseret News, Lee said, “I need Kari in the Senate to put our country back on track.”

“Kari Lake will fight for the Constitution and the freedoms of all Americans. She will oppose the deep state and work to secure our border. I am proud to endorse her for Senate in Arizona,” Lee said.

In return, Lake praised Lee as “one of the finest senators in America.”

“Sen. Lee is a Utahn who is beloved in Arizona where he was born. I am honored to have his endorsement and full support in this critical race for Senate,” she said in a statement to the Deseret News.

The endorsement comes two days after Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, announced she will not seek a second term in office, leaving Lake, the likely Republican nominee, and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., the likely Democratic nominee, to fight over the open seat.

Related Mitt Romney responds to Kyrsten Sinema not seeking Senate reelection

Before Sinema dropped out of the race, polls consistently showed Gallego edging out Lake by three to five percentage points and Sinema trailing behind Lake by seven to 10 percentage points.

It’s uncertain what effect Sinema dropping out will have on the race.

The independent senator drew more support from Republicans than from Democrats in recent election polling, Axios reported. But Arizona Democrats believe the simplified candidate field will benefit them because moderates and independents may have been alienated by Lake’s conservative stances and her refusal to concede her 2022 election loss in her race for governor.

The U.S. Senate race in Arizona remains a “toss-up” even after Sinema’s exit, according to the Cook Political Report.

Lake hopes a string of “high profile endorsements” can rally Republican, or Republican-leaning, voters in her purple state.

On Wednesday, Lake met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and received the endorsement of McConnell’s deputy, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D.

Other Senate leadership have also endorsed Lake, including Republican conference chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., NRSC chair Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and GOP policy committee chair Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lake in October, as did Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens.