U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm speaks at an electric substation in South Salt Lake on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Granholm highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s latest efforts to strengthen America’s electric grid, boost clean energy deployment, and support good-paying, high-quality jobs in Utah and across the nation.

The Biden administration’s interest in Utah

In the last few months, several high-level Biden officials — as well as first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris — have come to the Beehive State to tout the Biden administration’s spending on infrastructure projects. Visitors have included Robin Carnahan, administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration and, just Thursday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She traveled to Utah to unveil $331 million in new funding, stemming from Biden’s “Invest in America” initiative, for what the administration says are safer and cleaner transmission lines in Western states like Nevada and Idaho.

Earlier this month, a group of Utah Democratic leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., for a White House briefing to learn more about the infrastructure projects in their state. “They don’t ever let (Biden’s) schedule out. But with a wink and a nod, I thought he or vice president would be there,” said former state Sen. Scott Howell, who attended the briefing. But the country’s chief executive, along with key secretaries and advisers, were in Baltimore on April 5 as a show of support after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. “We understood that that’s where he needed to be,” Howell said.

The briefing Howell and others received lasted five to six hours and was held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. In the hearing, Biden’s senior advisers and staffers broke down the administration’s large-scale investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act for the delegates from Utah, which is receiving $3.5 billion funding for projects.

Are these briefings in Washington, D.C, and a laundry list of project unveilings meant to help prop up Biden during his reelection bid this year? Howell told me he wasn’t surprised the timing coincides with the 2024 race, saying it is “just the nature of politics.” But, he said, “It doesn’t matter if it’s the day before the election, (as long as) this benefits the citizenry.”

Utah Democratic Party’s Vice Chairman Oscar Mata, who also attended the briefing, said that the attendees at the briefing were from deeply red states, but that hasn’t discouraged Biden’s White House.

“I think it really goes to show that Biden and his administration want to reach out to all communities, including those that aren’t in typically reliable blue areas,” Mata said. Noting the many high-level visitors to Utah, he said that in his lengthy career in politics, this is the first time he sees “an administration not take a state for granted, or assume that it’s a lost state, and being present (through) elected officials.”

