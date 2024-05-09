Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Son Barron Trump watches.

When Republicans converge on Milwaukee July 15-18, a young delegate from Florida will likely get the most attention. His name is Barron Trump.

The son of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, Barron Trump has been largely shielded from media attention throughout his father’s political career, but now that he’s turned 18 and is emerging in the public eye in an important role, that’s likely to change. Some fans are already speculating about his own future in politics, imagining a Trump dynasty that extends for decades.

The newsletter of James Golden, Rush Limbaugh’s former sidekick, announced the news about the younger Trump becoming a delegate, saying that he “oozes with charm and political acumen.” Businessman and conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David recently said that Barron Trump was “the most interesting 18-year-old I’ve ever met.” And the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail recently quoted a Trump “insider” saying, “I see all the attributes of a future president if he has the appetite for it.” More than one person on social media wrote that he is a “president in the making.”

The younger Trump is scheduled to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, a private high school in West Palm Beach, on May 17. It’s unclear where — or if — he will go to college this fall, although Newsweek has reported that the elder Trump said he is thinking about the University of Pennsylvania.

Barron won’t be the only delegate at the GOP convention with the last name Trump. The former president’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. were also on the list of delegates released Wednesday, as was Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Boulos.

And note to whoever compiled the list of delegates — it’s BARRON, with two Rs.

People magazine reported that Donald Trump chose the name and once said on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “It’s a name I’ve always loved but I never had the courage to use.”