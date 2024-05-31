Supporters of presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum crowd the Zocalo during her closing campaign rally in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Mexico's general election is set for June 2.

Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his Manhattan business fraud trial, becoming the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony.

3 things to know

The Big Idea

Mexico’s first female president

This Sunday, millions of Mexicans will bring an end to a chaotic election cycle. It was the most violent campaign in Mexico’s history. Since Sept. 23 of last year, either 32 or 34 candidates for office have been murdered. Another dozen have been kidnapped. Hundreds of campaign officials have been the subjects of violence.

Much of the press coverage in Mexico, two days ahead of Election Day, focuses on the violence, largely instigated by cartels. (Just on Wednesday, a mayoral candidate in Guerrero was shot at point-blank range at a rally, which dominated headlines across the country.) Much of the International press, though, is focused on another aspect of the elections: Mexico will likely elect its first female president.

If polls are any indication, Claudia Sheinbaum — the former head of government of Mexico City, akin to a state governor — will likely be the winner. Polls consistently show her with a comfortable lead. The leading opposition candidate is a woman, too: Xóchitl Gálvez, the former mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, a borough near the capitol.

If either woman wins, as is predicted, they would become the first female elected head of state in North American history. (Canada’s Kim Campbell served as prime minister for four months, but she was appointed following a resignation.)

Americans should be paying attention. The election will likely impact the U.S. in significant ways:

Immigration. The Biden administration has made cooperation with Mexico a central part of its immigration policy. U.S. officials, including Biden, have made frequent trips to Mexico City to discuss migration. When the U.S. resumed deportations via flights to central Mexico, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cooperated, and even launched a busing program of his own. When the Biden administration toyed with asylum policy and explored its authority to shut down the border entirely, it relied heavily on Mexico’s approval — which would bear the brunt of stalled border crossings. However, Obrador “hugs, not bullets” approach to cartels has dismayed the U.S.’ efforts to limit the flow of fentanyl.

The Biden administration has targeted “root causes” to address migration through Mexico, largely from Central American countries. Sheinbaum has vowed to help. But migration from Mexico is another issue entirely, as demographic decline has put Mexico on the verge of its own labor shortage. “Some day pretty soon Mexico will not have the capacity to provide labor for this nation,” former Mexico President Vicente Fox said in Salt Lake City last week. “That is the big change that’s coming. Mexico will not have the capacity to export labor.”

Trade. Mexico is now the U.S.’ No. 1 trade partner after a record-setting 2023. The Trump administration helped revamp the North America Free Trade Agreement in 2020, replacing it with the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. Mexico could benefit as Biden administration heightens tariffs against China, including on electric vehicles. Sheinbaum, an environmental scientist, has called on Mexico to become an International leader in mining and energy production, thanks in part to the country’s significant lithium deposits. A number of auto companies recognize the upside — Ford, Jetour, BMW, General Motors, and Tesla “are building or re-purposing factories to produce EVs in Mexico,” Forbes reports. If Sheinbaum wins, Mexico will likely attempt to cement itself as a world leader in natural energy production and EV manufacturing — in line with the Biden administration’s environmental priorities.

Democracy. Obrador guided Mexico through a turbulent chapter. His allies will remember him for his systemic welfare reforms; his critics, for widespread instability. One of his biggest failures, his opponents say, was his disregard for the country’s democratic institutions. Obrador proposed sweeping changes to weaken the National Electoral Institute, the government agency that oversees and conducts elections. (I’ve written about these proposals here.) Most of the proposed changes were eventually scrapped, but the incident demonstrated how close a Mexican head of state could steer the country to democracy’s edge.

Editor’s Note: The Deseret News is committed to covering issues of substance in the 2024 presidential race from its unique perspective and editorial values. Our team of political reporters will bring you in-depth coverage of the most relevant news and information to help you make an informed decision. Find our complete coverage of the election here.