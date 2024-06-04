J.R. Bird speaks during Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Debate against John Dougall, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence and Stewart Peay, hosted by Bad Bet Productions and Silicon Slopes, at The Summit Event Center in Sandy on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Candidates for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District laid out their positions on the Trump verdict, aid for Ukraine and America’s support of Israel during a debate in Sandy on Tuesday.

Stewart Peay, Case Lawrence, John Dougall, J.R. Bird and Mike Kennedy are all vying for the Republican nomination — voters will decide which of them will become the GOP candidate during the June 25 primary. It’s an open seat since Rep. John Curtis is making a bid for U.S. Senate.

Clint Betts, who moderated the debate hosted by Bad Bet Productions and Silicon Slopes, kicked off the debate by asking the candidates to respond to the verdict handed down by a Manhattan jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts.

Candidates were also asked about whether or not they support the former president in his 2024 presidential bid.

J.R. Bird, John Dougall, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence and Stewart Peay participate in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Debate, hosted by Bad Bet Productions and Silicon Slopes, at The Summit Event Center in Sandy on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Trump verdict and support of Trump

Referencing his background in the military and practicing law, Peay said he was “disheartened” to see a prosecutor campaign on prosecuting a specific individual.

“With that being said, I think we have to look at the constitutional protections that are set up,” said Peay. Borrowing the words of President John Adams, Peay said the jury is the “last protection” against a lawless representative government.

Peay said the jury looked at the evidence and handed down a verdict.

“I believe we have to respect that verdict,” said Peay, adding that tearing down institutions including the judicial system would be dangerous. He said Trump will have a decent appeals round.

Bird reiterated his support for Trump as the nominee and said the justice system was “weaponized” to eliminate a political competitor.

“Now I agree somewhat with what Stewart Peay said, where we have to honor those decisions, and there are ways to fight both battles, and we need to make sure that we maintain the rule of law,” said Bird.

Unless there’s something that would eliminate Trump as the nominee, Bird said he would continue to support him.

“From my perspective, the greater concern is what took place on Jan. 6,” sad Dougall. “You saw the assault on the constitutional process.”

Dougall said he called Trump “seditious” on Jan. 6 because of “his attempt to undercut our constitutional government.”

“The Republican Party used to be the party of big ideas. Unfortunately, today, we’re the party of opposition,” said Dougall. He said he thinks too many people are swearing loyalty to one man instead of following their duty to the Constitution.

When Betts asked if any of the candidates do not support Trump, Dougall said he refuses to endorse a candidate.

Describing what went on in the Manhattan courtroom as “shenanigans,” Kennedy said he believes the case will be appealed a couple times over and make it up to the New York Supreme Court and eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kennedy said he endorses Trump and said some of his behavior isn’t seen as acceptable in the state of Utah.

“But when it comes to that, Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, and I stand with our Republican nominee,” said Kennedy. He explained that he believes under Trump, the border and economy was better than it is now, and he wants to see him as president.

“Every American, regardless of what you think about Trump, regardless of your political affiliation or your party, should be concerned about our legal system being manipulated and weaponized to go after political opponents,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence explained he thinks the concern should be heightened because Trump’s running against the sitting president.

The case lacks substance, said Lawrence and “no one except Donald J. Trump would be convicted on this charge.”

“I don’t endorse all of Donald Trump’s behavior and his antics, but he is our Republican nominee and as such, I support him,” said Lawrence. He added he thinks Republicans need to be smarter team players and unite more.

Aid for Ukraine

Candidates were asked about the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia using U.S. provided weapons. They also discussed their positions on aid for Ukraine.

Lawrence said he thinks about Ukraine in terms of cause and cost.

“We as Americans need to support their cause for freedom,” said Lawrence. “Now when it comes to cost, that’s a different matter. I don’t believe in foreign aid, I believe in foreign investment.”

Lawrence said “by any objective measure” the investment made in Ukraine by America has paid off.

“In the future, whether I support the future aid of Ukraine, that’s going to depend on facts on the ground and how they affect American interests,” said Lawrence.

Starting with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kennedy said the Biden administration has been “weak and powerless.”

Kennedy said he supports Ukraine’s efforts to fight the war, but he doesn’t think it’s the job of America to fund every war.

“If we’re going to help Ukraine, we can help them best with United States technology,” said Kennedy, adding that it can be given to Ukraine on a loan or sold. He also said he believes the U.S. should seize Russian assets.

“When we think about Ukraine, the key objective from the United States’ perspective is our own national security,” said Dougall. He said this was about more than Ukraine and Russia, it’s about whether or not America is prepared for the next foreign threat.

“We’re not well-situated militarily, we’re flat-footed,” said Dougall.

“Think about what it takes to produce munitions, boats, planes, drones and so on,” said Dougall. “We’re struggling. We are not well-situated.”

Dougall said there needs to be a focus on strengthening our economy and our borders.

Saying he had a different outlook on Ukraine than others, Bird said he wouldn’t vote for the omnibus bill that includes aid for Ukraine. He said the U.S. has allowed Russia to be funded on the backside and so it doesn’t make sense to also fund Ukraine while allowing that.

Bird said there needs to be “massive sanctions” on Russia and also accountability for funds.

In addition to sanctions, Bird said the U.S. needs to look at whether each member of NATO is pulling their weight and be cautious moving forward.

“How are we to continue to fund these conflicts when we don’t even have our own house in order?” questioned Bird.

“Combat 101 is you have to hit them deep, you have to hit their supply centers,” said Peay. He said when Ukraine has the ability to attack Russian vessels and hit behind heavy lines, he said there’s been a visible impact on Russia.

Peay said we should continue to support Ukraine now and in the future.

“It’s time for America to be the leader that we are,” said Peay. He said America can help Ukraine improve their efforts and it’s important that the country do so.

Support of Israel

The U.S. should continue to support Israel, said Peay. He thinks Americans need to understand “Hamas was trained, funded and inspired by the Iranians.”

Peay said Israel’s war has been imperfect and the country should stop doing some activities, but he believes Israel should continue the war.

Americans should support the elimination of Hamas because it’s in the interest of the Middle East and global security, said Lawrence.

“We cannot allow distraction from that mission,” said Lawrence. “We also can’t trust these forces and voices that are giving us information. A lot of the information about facts on the ground in Gaza is coming from the Gaza Health Ministry, which is Hamas.”

Kennedy said he stands with Israel.

“As a democracy, the only democracy of the Middle East, as a generational ally, Israel has the right to prosecute this war to its fullest extent for its very existence,” said Kennedy. He called Hamas’ attack on Israel “an atrocity that should be in the history books.”

“I stand firm with Israel to provide them with every resource necessary for them to fight for their existence,” said Kennedy.

Comparing 9/11 to Oct. 7, Dougall asked, “Would we just sit there and take it and get lectured by countries around the world?”

“Israel needs to prosecute Hamas. Hamas attacked them. Hamas still has hostages. In fact, Hamas still has American hostages,” said Dougall. He added he thought it was “reprehensible” for the current administration to withhold support from Israel and sit on its hands.

We gain a lot from working with Israel, said Bird — both economically and militarily. “They want to be able to protect themselves and we need to make sure that we are allowing that to happen and not getting too involved.”

Bird said he supports a two-state solution and the U.S. needs to work toward that.

“We also need to make sure that we’re talking to other countries in that area and helping them come to the table and talk about economic and military coordination in that area,” said Bird.

Candidates’ final pitches

In the last few minutes of the debate, candidates were asked to give their closing statements.

Former chairman of the Utah County Republican Party and Iraq veteran Peay leaned on his military experience and lifelong residency in Utah to pitch himself as the person who understands the district best.

Trampoline tycoon and business entrepreneur Lawrence said the other candidates could go back and forth about how much political experience they have, but he is proud to be a businessman and thinks it’s what the area needs.

Entrepreneur and Roosevelt Mayor Bird pointed toward his experience as mayor and said since he understands local government (and when the state government steps on its toes), he’s situated to follow constitutional law.

Family physician and business owner Kennedy touted his time in the state legislature weathering threats for passing legislation as giving him a unique set of skills and experiences.

State auditor and former state legislator Dougall positioned himself as the fiscally responsible candidate who all his friends call frugal.

One candidate will advance out of the June 25 GOP primary to the general election.