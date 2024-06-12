The Utah Attorney General’s office at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Michelle Quist, the United Utah Party nominee for attorney general, received two endorsements from former Utah Supreme Court justices on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Michelle Quist, United Utah Party nominee for attorney general, has received two endorsements from former Utah Supreme Court justices.

Former Utah Supreme Court Justices Deno Himonas and Christine Durham both announced their endorsement of Quist on Tuesday.

Quist will be on the ballot for the general election alongside the Democratic nominee Rudy J. Bautista, the Libertarian candidate Andrew McCullough and Austin Hepworth, an unaffiliated candidate. Utah Republican voters will decide which GOP candidate will be on the ballot: Derek Brown, Frank Mylar or Rachel Terry.

“Michelle is an extremely qualified candidate. Her commitment to justice and integrity, along with her practical experience, is why I have chosen to support her,” said Himonas.

“We need an attorney general whose only priority is the residents of Utah and upholding the law. Michelle is that person,” Durham said. “With Michelle, Utah will have integrity in the Attorney General’s Office.”

“I’m thrilled to have the trust and support of former Justices Durham and Himonas, who are both role models,” said Quist. She praised Himonas for “disrupting the legal technology space in order to innovate the delivery of legal services and increase access to justice.”

Quist also was complimentary of Durham — the first woman appointed to Utah’s district court and the Utah Supreme Court — for championing causes they share in common.

“What has been missing from the Utah Attorney’s General’s Office over the past few decades is leadership brave enough to stand up for the integrity of the institution and regular Utahns. Integrity matters even more now, more than ever,” said Quist. “I am the best candidate in this race that is not beholden to a political party but to everyday Utahns. I’m proud to have the endorsement of both former Justices, and will work every day to earn the vote of regular Utahns.”