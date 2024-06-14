Derek Brown answers questions during a media scrum after the attorney general GOP primary debate with Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry at the KUED Studio on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Rep. Blake Moore has endorsed Derek Brown in the Utah attorney general race. Moore is the first member of Utah’s House congressional delegation to make an endorsement in the 2024 attorney general primary election.

Brown, the former Utah GOP chair and also former counsel to two U.S. senators, is a Republican candidate in the election. He faces off against Rachel Terry, director of Utah Division of Risk Management, and Frank Mylar, an attorney who manages his own firm handling constitutional litigation.

“I’m proud to endorse Derek Brown for attorney general. He’s the epitome of integrity and dependability,” said Moore. “I’ve been impressed with his resume and the body of work he’s developed over years of hard work and public service. I invite you to join me in my support of Derek.”

In response to the endorsement, Brown said, “I’m honored to have the support of Blake Moore. He’s the first Republican from Utah to be elected to House leadership, showing how much his conservative colleagues trust him. Receiving his endorsement at this critical time in the campaign shows our momentum. We’re going to continue to work hard to earn every vote as we approach the June 25 GOP primary.”

During the race, Brown has also been endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert. Mylar was backed by the former CEO and president of Alliance Defending Freedom, while the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsed Terry.

The primary election will take place on June 25. The winner of that election will face Rudy J. Bautista (Democrat), Michelle Quist (United Utah), Austin Hepworth (unaffiliated) and Andrew McCullough (Libertarian) in the general election.