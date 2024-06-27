Signage outside the media file center for the upcoming presidential debate is seen at the CNN Techwood campus in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump are slated to meet at the first debate of 2024 hosted by CNN.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump meet in the first of two 2024 debates on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT). The debate will take place at CNN’s studios in Atlanta and will be broadcast live on CNN.

Deseret News politics editor Suzanne Bates, in Salt Lake City, and national political correspondent Samuel Benson, in Atlanta, will provide live updates and analysis throughout the 90-minute debate.

