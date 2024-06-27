President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump meet in the first of two 2024 debates on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT). The debate will take place at CNN’s studios in Atlanta and will be broadcast live on CNN.
Deseret News politics editor Suzanne Bates, in Salt Lake City, and national political correspondent Samuel Benson, in Atlanta, will provide live updates and analysis throughout the 90-minute debate.
In poll after poll, voters say the economy and immigration are the top issues driving their votes. I imagine those will come up over and over again tonight.
In our latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll of Utah voters, we asked which issues are most influential to their vote. Their responses:
- Price increases and inflation (24%)
- The economy and jobs (21%)
- Immigration (13%)
- Family values, morality, or faith (11%)
We're now half an hour from the start of the debate. Media members are mingling on the spin room floor with surrogates from the Trump and Biden campaigns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is here for Biden; Vivek Ramaswamy and Rep. Byron Donalds are here for Trump.
All eyes are on Trump's VP candidates tonight. The New York Times reported that three VP hopefuls — Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum and JD Vance — will be attending tonight's debate. So far, none have made an appearance in the spin room.