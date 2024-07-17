Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee markup hearing to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, Thursday, May 16, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a statement on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Schiff called on President Joe Biden to step aside and allow another Democrat to run.

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election,” Schiff said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Schiff, who is running for Senate in California, spoke to donors in East Hampton on Tuesday, where he reportedly said “I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose.”

After the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, talk about Biden stepping aside appeared to quiet, but Schiff has now become one of the most prominent elected Democrats to call on Biden to drop out.

Schiff has long feuded publicly with Trump, especially during the former president’s first term in office, when Schiff was the impeachment manager during one of Trump’s impeachments. In his statement, according to CNN, Schiff brought up his concern that Trump could beat Biden in November.

“A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November,” he said.

Schiff said he would support whoever was the nominee in November, including Biden if he remains in the race.