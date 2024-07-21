After President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, all eyes are on her as she becomes the most likely candidate to succeed Biden as the nominee.

Harris addressed major Democratic donors in a short-notice phone call on Friday.

“In just the past seven days, as you have heard, I’ve traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, and I am out here in these streets,” Harris said, as Politico reported.

“I am seeing that the American people are coming to understand the enormous consequence of this election and the stakes of this election. Many of us have been involved with these elections every four years, and nearly every time we say, this is the one. Well, this here is the one.”

Should Harris win the nomination, here are a few potential candidates who could be her running mate.

Gov. Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, 67, joined Harris on a campaign stop in Fayetteville on Thursday. “I know she is a fighter, I know she gets the job done, and I know that she and Joe Biden need four more years to finish the job,” Cooper said, according to The Washington Times.

The vice president and Cooper have known each other for nearly two decades, Harris said, adding, “he is an extraordinary leader.”

In an interview on CNN, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean threw his support behind the Harris-Cooper ticket, saying, “I think we would pick up North Carolina as a result.” The state flipped red for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2024-25 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate in the Rotunda of the state Capitol, Feb. 6, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. | Matt Rourke

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, 51, enjoys popularity in his state, key to a Democratic victory. But his weakness is his lack of experience; the moderate governor was elected to office two years ago.

After the assassination attempt on Trump last weekend, Shapiro was thrust into the spotlight to unify the country. He gave a heartfelt tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally, and exuded leadership in a time of tragedy. Shapiro described Comperatore as a “fellow Pennsylvanian” who was a firefighter, as NBC News reported.

At a press conference Thursday, Shapiro danced around the question about whether he will resign as governor in pursuit of the White House.

“Look, I love serving as governor and I’ve made clear where I stand on the presidential race. It’s the president’s decision to make, and he’s made it,” Shapiro said.

Gov. Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in the Rotunda of the state Capitol, March 26, 2024, in Frankfort, Ky. | Timothy D. Easley

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 46, is being vetted as a candidate to be Harris’ running mate, according to several reports. Despite being loyal to Biden, the red-state governor urged Biden to talk to voters honestly after the debate.

“I said that our president is known for being a straight talker, telling the American people the truth, and my recommendation was that he have an open conversation with the public about the status of his health,” Beshear told reporters in Louisville, as per The Courier Journal.

Apart from this comment, Beshear hasn’t made his aspirations public. He told the Associated Press he would only leave his governorship post if he felt he “could help the commonwealth even more through some other opportunity.”

Other options

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s name has also been floated, and while he is a popular Democrat, he cannot vote for a president and a vice president, as per the Constitution. Plus, reports state he isn’t interested in being Harris’ running mate.

He’s also from a state already under Democratic control, as are other potential contenders, including Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is another option. She ran in the presidential Democratic primary in 2020.

Axios reported Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a combat veteran and former astronaut, is also being considered.

“I think the reality of this situation is that President Biden and Kamala Harris are our nominees,” Kelly said on MSNBC on July 17.

“We’ve got to make sure that we work as hard as possible, not make any mistakes here. And if we do that, I’m confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can be re-elected.”