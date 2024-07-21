California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters on Monday, July 8, 2024, in a donut shop, in Hooksett, N.H. Newsom, who is considered by some to be a possible Biden replacement on the Democratic ticket, thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership after Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election on Sunday, prompting a wave of social media reactions from political and religious leaders.

Former President Barack Obama praised Biden in a statement, calling him “a patriot of the highest order.”

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond,” Obama wrote.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is considered by some to be a possible Biden replacement on the Democratic ticket, as the Deseret News previously reported, thanked Biden for his leadership.

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents,” Newsom said.

Pete Buttigieg, another favorite to fill Biden’s shoes or to run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, said Biden is one of the best presidents in American history.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history. I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country,” said Buttigieg, who serves as secretary of transportation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who previously ran for president, thanked Biden for all he’s done for the country.

“Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity. As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” Sanders said.

First Lady Jill Biden reposted the president’s announcement with a heart emoji.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, published a lengthy critique of the Democratic Party on X, arguing that Democratic leaders have disrespected Democratic voters.

“At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite,” Johnson wrote, in part.

Religious leaders from a variety of backgrounds praised Biden for doing what they feel is the right thing for the country.

“The right call for our country. Thank you Mr. President,” said Russell Moore, a prominent evangelical leader who serves as editor in chief of Christianity Today magazine.

“A selfless and humble decision, recognizing his own humanity,” said the Rev. James Martin, a prominent Catholic priest and writer.

Brent Leatherwood, who leads the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, said Americans of all stripes should thank Biden for leaving the race.

“Not only is this a historic decision, it is the right decision for our nation. The role of president takes a heavy toll and, based on what has been apparent for some time, it was unrealistic to ask President Biden to endure another four years of the incredible burdens placed on the one who occupies this office. We should all express our appreciation that President Biden has put the needs of the nation above his personal ambition. Despite what some partisans will say, to walk away from power is a selfless act — the kind that has become all too rare in our culture,” Leatherwood said in his statement.

Michael Wear, who worked with the Obama administration on faith outreach, emphasized the need to be mindful of the possibility of a backlash among Democratic voters.

“I am particularly interested to hear what steps will be taken to mitigate this driving further distrust & nihilism. Unfortunately, I fear this development — which was made possible by a series of reactionary, crisis-driven decisions — will lead to other crises down the road,” Wear said in a post on X.