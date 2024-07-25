The 2024 presidential race has taken several turns in the last few weeks. Former President Donald Trump was injured after an assassination attempt against him at a rally earlier this month. A week later, President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Although Harris has had low approval ratings while in office, voters have reacted more positively since she launched her bid for president.

The latest poll from Siena College and The New York Times found Trump and Harris nearly tied with 48% and 47%, respectively.

This is an improvement from Biden’s position against Trump. “It’s a new election. Vice President Kamala Harris now trails former President Donald Trump by 1 point in a two-way national race when three weeks ago Trump led by six over President Joe Biden,” said Don Levy, the director of the Siena College Research Institute.

Will Harris supporters stay energized?

The Times survey, conducted a day after Biden withdrew his bid earlier this week, found Harris gained momentum among young voters. This can be credited at least in part to the rising support she has received online.

“This poll taken immediately after Biden dropped out of the race shows Harris opening up a 21-point lead among young voters, previously a Biden weakness while Trump grabs a 5-point advantage among older voters, a group that Biden had led by three.”

This poll also indicated that 7 in 10 Democratic voters don’t want a last-minute primary and prefer the party coalesce around Harris while 14% said they would prefer a different candidate to replace Biden.

Since she was endorsed by Biden to run in his place, Harris has also enjoyed record-breaking fundraising numbers. Top Democratic names in Congress or otherwise — excluding former President Barack Obama — have endorsed her. She also managed to clinch a majority of the Democratic delegates, who had previously pledged their support to Biden.

But polling in key swing states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania show Trump is still ahead in the states that will make the difference in November.