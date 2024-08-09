People wait for former President Donald Trump’s arrival at an Election Day campaign rally at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, Wis., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. In 2020, 48% of voters said a candidate’s religious beliefs and practices are important to consider when voting; 52% said they were not important.

The big idea

Four candidates, four religions

As of this week, the major-party presidential tickets are set: Trump and JD Vance, and Harris and Walz. Among the candidates, there is geographical, ethnic and gender diversity. And, notably, there is a good deal of religious diversity.

My colleague, Kelsey Dallas, has done a fantastic job reporting on the candidates’ religious backgrounds. I borrow from her reporting here. Consider this your unofficial guide to the religions on the ballot:

Former President Trump now describes himself as a nondenominational Christian, though he identified as a Presbyterian for much of his life. But during his first campaign for president, Dallas writes, “Trump’s comments about his religious upbringing were often awkward,” resulting in gaffes like calling the New Testament book “Two Corinthians.” What’s more, Trump’s perceived moral character — like his brashness and his alleged affairs — turned off many religious voters.

Even so, a majority of Republican voters consider Trump to be a “person of faith” — not because they think he is devoutly religious, but because they view him as a defender of religious people. Religious conservatives praise his three Supreme Court appointments as a victory for religious liberty. And in a signal toward that base, part of Trump’s platform calls for creating a federal task force to investigate anti-Christian discrimination.

Vice President Harris has a more ecumenical religious background than any other major-party candidate on this year’s presidential ticket. Her mother grew up in India and practiced Hinduism. Her father, a Black American, taught her Christianity. Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, is the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. vice president. And Harris herself identifies as a Baptist. “She represents a religious pluralism that ought to be amenable to religious freedom,” said Nathan Finn, senior fellow on religious liberty with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

But some religious conservatives “find Kamala Harris’ beliefs about religious freedom troubling,” Finn added — noting that Harris is a staunch supporter of abortion access and LGBTQ rights, and she supported some legislation in the U.S. Senate that would have limited the application of federal religious freedom protections.

Harris maintains a close relationship with the Rev. Amos C. Brown of San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church.

Sen. JD Vance, too, has an ecumenical background. He grew up attending an evangelical Christian church but was baptized as a Catholic as an adult. His wife, Usha Vance, is Hindu. Vance said he weighed his decision to join the Catholic church with the impact it would have on his then-2-year-old son: “(My conversion) probably would have happened sooner if the sex abuse crisis, or the newest version of it, hadn’t made a lot of headlines. It forced me to process the church as a divine and a human institution, and what it would mean for my 2-year-old son,” Vance said in 2019.

And Gov. Tim Walz is a self-described “Minnesota Lutheran.” If elected, Walz would become either the first or second Lutheran vice president, reports Jack Jenkins from the Religious News Service: “The only previous vice president connected to the tradition was another Minnesotan, Hubert Humphrey, who was raised Lutheran but ended up attending a Methodist church after his family moved to a city where there wasn’t a Lutheran one available.”

If you’ve read this far, you probably have at least a passing interest in the faith of the candidates. But do American voters, in the aggregate, really care? Does a candidate’s personal religiosity have an effect on voters’ decisions? It wasn’t long ago when only 38% of U.S. voters said the country was ready for a Latter-day Saint president. (Mitt Romney won the Republican nomination in 2012 nonetheless.) In the three subsequent election cycles, the Republicans have nominated Trump.

So, do voters really care? Yes and no — by almost equal proportions. In 2020, 48% of voters said a candidate’s religious beliefs and practices are important to consider when voting; 52% said they were not important.

