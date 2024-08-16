Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Harris’ economic agenda includes assistance for first-time homeowners and a national ban on price gouging

In a speech delivered Friday to a crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris released specific policies she said she would champion if she becomes president, with a focus on price controls and subsidies for homebuyers.

Her policy proposals were similar to those President Joe Biden put forward during his 2020 campaign, and were related to affordable housing, tax credits, health care subsidies, groceries prices and homeownership, according to Reuters.

Here’s a look at what current vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris proposed in her speech.

Grocery prices — ‘price gouging’

Harris proposed a national ban on “price gouging” on groceries, per Forbes. She also wants to authorize the Federal Trade Commission to prosecute companies that seem to violate the ban as well as to “aggressively” investigate price-fixing by major companies in the food industry.

Fixing the housing crisis

The Harris campaign proposes a $25,000 in down payment assistance for “eligible” first-time homeowners. She also wants to to build three million new housing units during her first term, install a tax credit for starter home developers and create a $40 million fund meant to solve the housing crisis, according to The Hill.

Harris also wants to incentivize affordable housing developers by increasing their tax credits. She plans to work with Congress to prevent housing monopolies where private interests buy homes to convert them into rentals.

Affording a family

Harris wants to provide a $6,000 tax credit to families with children aged less than one, plus offer $3,600 per child in tax credits to families who qualify as middle- and lower-income, according to Forbes.

She has also committed to keeping President Joe Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on households that earn $400,000 or less per year, per The New York Times. It’s unclear if she would keep some tax provisions in place from the 2017 tax package passed under former President Donald Trump in order to keep that promise.

Paying workers

Harris has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate taxes on hospitality and service tips, according to The Hill. In August in Las Vegas, per Forbes, she also promised to raise the minimum wage by an unspecified amount.

Affording good health

Harris wants to maintain insulin prices at $35, cap out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses at $2,000 annually and reduce health insurance plan costs by subsidizing Affordable Care Act plans. She also wants to continue what President Joe Biden started in lowering prescription drug prices.

Harris has also committed to negotiating with state governments to cancel individual and family medical debt, according to Forbes.