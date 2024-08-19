President Joe Biden speaks during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO — At the start of a convention that was once planned to nominate him, President Joe Biden delivered the concluding speech at the Democratic National Convention’s opening session Monday night — and passed off the torch to his hand-picked successor.

Biden, speaking in front of perhaps the largest and friendliest crowd he will face for the duration of his presidency, delivered a lengthy speech extolling his administration’s successes and lauding Vice President Kamala Harris, the new Democratic nominee. In the weeks since Biden suspended his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris, he has vowed to continue his term as president. Biden repeated that pledge Monday.

“Folks, I have five months left of my presidency,” Biden said. “I have a lot to do. I’m going to get it done.”

Here are five highlights from the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden praises Harris, touts his administration

In a lengthy address — lasting nearly an hour — that resembled an acceptance speech, Biden listed his administration’s accomplishments and priorities, and encouraged Harris to continue the effort.

Biden took the stage to a loud ovation, as delegates stood and waved “We love Joe” signs. As he took the podium, Biden wiped tears from his eyes. Applause and chants of “thank you Joe” and “we love Joe” went on for several minutes.

Biden called his term “one of the most extraordinary four years of progress, ever,” saying his administration’s key legislative achievements delivered to both red and blue states.

“I made a commitment to you that I’d be a president for all Americans, whether you voted for me or not,” he said. “We’ve done that.”

He spent the majority of his address walking through his key legislative accomplishments, including the infrastructure package, efforts to bring down prescription drug costs and debt forgiveness for students. He spoke about the bipartisan gun safety law and the PACT Act for veterans.

Biden criticized former president Donald Trump for his “weakness” on foreign policy. “Think of the message he sends around the world when he says we’re a failing nation, that we’re losing,” Biden said. “He’s the loser. He’s wrong.”

Biden praised Harris, who he introduced as the “first Black vice president of South Asian descent,” as a capable leader, and promised the audience that she would carry the country forward.

“I love my job,” Biden said. “But I love my country more.”

Lawmakers salute Biden in final send-off

A string of lawmakers praised Biden for his public service. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, credited Biden for defending the Constitution. “For your loyalty for fighting for our democratic values, we thank you,” said Coons. Chants of “we love Joe” rung out during Coons’ address.

“President Biden, America is so much better because of you — a true patriot who has always put the people first,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.

Hillary Clinton returns to honor the second woman nominee

Clinton, who, in 2016, was the first woman nominated on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, dedicated her speech to the “historic” opportunity electing Harris would be. Clinton spoke about her mother, who was born in Chicago “before women had the right to vote,” and mentioned notable events in the fight for women’s suffrage.

“The future is here,” Clinton said. “I want my grandchildren and their grandchildren to know I was here. That we were here. And that we were with Kamala every step of the way.”

Biden family members honor the president

Two members of Biden’s immediate family — First Lady Jill Biden, and daughter Ashley Biden — spoke on Monday. They both painted an image of Biden as a gentle, kind person.

Jill Biden spoke about her love for her husband, saying she has fallen in love with him “over and over.” She told stories about Biden reading bedtime stories to their daughter, Ashley.

She expressed confidence in Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“With faith in each other, hope for the future, love for each other and our country, we will fight, and we will win,” she said.

Ashley Biden called her father “the OG girl dad,” and told stories about him leaving his work in the Senate to celebrate her birthday or helping her with homework.

“He told me I could be anything and I could do anything,” she said.

Harris makes a surprise appearance

Per custom, Harris will not accept the party’s nomination until her primetime speech Thursday evening. But the vice president made a surprise appearance Monday, expressing gratitude for Biden.

“This is going to be a great week, and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she said. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe!”

She returned onstage after Biden’s speech, hugging the president and greeting the audience with him for several minutes after his address concluded.