Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at the southern border at the Montezuma Pass in Arizona on Thursday.

Trump will also be holding a rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday. Also in Arizona, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy will speak on Friday in Phoenix, where he is expected to address speculation that he will likely be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. According to Kennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan, their campaign is considering two options — stay in the race or “join forces” with the Trump campaign. New Utah and nationwide polls show that Trump will likely benefit the most if Kennedy drops out.

Trump’s Thursday event coincides with the final day of the Democratic National Convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to take the stage to officially accept the Democratic nomination for president in a finale speech of the four-day convention.

The former president’s Thursday press conference is expected to focus on criticizing the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies. Trump “announced he would hold a press conference overlooking stretches of his unfinished border wall to pin the blame for the nation’s historic number of border crossings on ‘border Czar Kamala Harris,’” the Deseret News previously reported.

The Montezuma Pass event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and you can watch the event live here.