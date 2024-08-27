It’s tough out there for Green Bay Packers fans, at least in northern Wisconsin.

Residents of the more rural counties in the upper half of the state sometimes struggle to watch Packers games on TV because they’re considered part of the local television markets in Minnesota or Michigan by TV providers.

For that reason, when the Packers play at the same time as the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions, some of these cheeseheads can only access these NFL North rivals on their TVs.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat representing Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate, estimates that nearly 415,000 people live in the 13 Wisconsin counties that have been assigned to an out-of-state market, per a press release.

‘Go Pack Go Act’

Baldwin has been working to address this TV issue since 2018, according to the news station WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

That’s when she first introduced a bill that aims to ensure Wisconsin residents have access to Packers games and other Wisconsin-specific content.

Baldwin posted on X about the “Go Pack Go Act” this week, highlighting her ongoing effort to help Wisconsinites watch their favorite team.

“My Go Pack Go Act would make sure every Wisconsinite can cheer on the Packers on game day,” Baldwin said.

The senator has also previously contacted Roger Goodell about the issue, according to WBAY.

“Baldwin also sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking for better scheduling to avoid conflicts with Vikings and Lions games,” the article said.

According to Baldwin’s office, the following Wisconsin counties are part of a different state’s local TV market:

Ashland

Bayfield

Douglas

Iron

Sawyer

Barron

Burnett

Dunn

Polk

Pierce

St. Croix

Washburn

Florence

Baldwin highlighted St. Croix County’s plight in her recent X post.