A voter drops their ballot in a ballot drop box during primary election voting at the Orem Public Library in Orem on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE Act, requires people registering to vote in federal elections to provide documentary proof of citizenship.

The proposed legislation has been in the headlines as politicians discuss whether or not to attach it to the September spending bill.

Here is a closer look at what the bill would do if passed.

What is the SAVE Act?

Only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections. Noncitizens who cast a ballot could face a fine or incarceration (not more than a year) or both if they violate the law.

What the bill aims to do is require proof-of-identification to vote in federal elections and give states the ability to use federal databases to verify citizenship.

The SAVE Act would amend the National Registration Act of 1993. When registering to vote, a person would need to provide an ID consistent with the requirements of Real ID — this also includes passports or U.S. military ID card.

Voter registration agencies would need to ask if a person is a U.S. citizen and verify that the person is through their providing documentary proof of citizenship. If a person could not provide this documentation, the bill directs states to establish a process for U.S. citizens to still have an avenue to register to vote.

States would need to take actions to ensure only U.S. citizens are registered to vote on their rolls. Also, states would be required to remove noncitizens from their official voter rolls. Proof of identification would also be required for mail-in voting.

The bill allows for a private right of action (a lawsuit) against election officials who register individuals to vote without them presenting documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.